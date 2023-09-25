Mon. Sep 25th, 2023

    News

    Indicted Trump Asks to Buy a Glock at Campaign Stop—Which Would Be Illegal

    By

    Sep 25, 2023 , , , , , ,
    Indicted Trump Asks to Buy a Glock at Campaign Stop—Which Would Be Illegal

    Sam Wolfe/Reuters

    In a PR stunt gone terribly wrong, former President Donald Trump went gun shopping on Monday with Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene and asked to buy a Glock pistol on camera—which would have brazenly violated the very same law that recently landed Hunter Biden criminal charges.

    Federal law prohibits anyone under indictment from attempting to buy a firearm. Trump has been criminally indicted four times in as many jurisdictions—Atlanta, Miami, New York, and Washington—facing dozens of felony charges that could land him in prison for decades.

    “I wanna buy one,” Trump said while taking a tour of Palmetto State Armory, a federally licensed gun dealer in South Carolina that’s widely revered by firearm enthusiasts.

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

    By

    Related Post

    News

    Man Charged With Killing 2-Year-Old Boy Who Disturbed His Sleep

    Sep 25, 2023
    News

    8 Hospitalized After JetBlue Flight Experiences ‘Sudden Severe Turbulence’

    Sep 25, 2023
    News

    Canterbury Rd fire, Sydney: Huge blaze breaks out, traffic delays expected

    Sep 25, 2023

    You missed

    News

    Man Charged With Killing 2-Year-Old Boy Who Disturbed His Sleep

    Sep 25, 2023
    News

    8 Hospitalized After JetBlue Flight Experiences ‘Sudden Severe Turbulence’

    Sep 25, 2023
    News

    Canterbury Rd fire, Sydney: Huge blaze breaks out, traffic delays expected

    Sep 25, 2023
    News

    White neighbor and German-shepherd owning woman hose down prominent black doctor and their dinner party guests in plush NYC suburb ‘because they were too loud’

    Sep 25, 2023
    Generated by Feedzy