Canterbury Rd fire, Sydney: Huge blaze breaks out, traffic delays expected

Fire at factory southwest of Sydney causes chaos

70 firefighters spent hours battling the blaze

This will cause long traffic delays Tuesday morning

A massive factory fire has closed one of Sydney’s busiest roads, causing traffic chaos.

Part of Canterbury Road remains closed on Tuesday morning after 70 firefighters spent the early hours of the morning battling the fierce blaze.

Firefighters spent several hours battling the blaze in Canterbury, in the south-west of the city, fearing it could spread to a nearby petrol station, where 100,000 liters of petrol were stored.

The fire, which broke out around 2:30 a.m. and required aerial firefighting resources, continued to smolder four hours later.

“Firefighting continues with multiple crews and aerial apparatus, traffic is heavy in the area,” Fire and Rescue NSW said.

Around 25 fire engines were called to tackle the blaze in Canterbury, southwest of Sydney.

The fire broke out in a large white goods factory.

It appears to have been a family business that had been in business for 50 years.

Motorists are urged to avoid the area where several road closures and lengthy traffic delays are expected.

CANTERBURY: Canterbury Rd is closed in both directions between Fore st and Wonga St due to a building fire. Local diversions are in place. Follow the instructions of emergency services at the scene or consider taking an alternate route. – Live Traffic Sydney (@LiveTrafficSyd) September 25, 2023

The eastbound lanes of Canterbury Rd reopened around 6am.

All westbound lanes remain closed and long delays are expected to continue throughout the morning.

“Continue to use an alternative route, exercise caution and allow extra time,” a Sydney Traffic alert states.

“Westbound diversions are via Fore St, High St, Canton St and Canterbury Rd. Traffic remains heavy in the area.