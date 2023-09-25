8 Hospitalized After JetBlue Flight Experiences ‘Sudden Severe Turbulence’

Eight people were hospitalized following a turbulent incident on a JetBlue flight as it approached Florida, according to authorities.

On Monday, September 25, JetBlue Flight 1256, en route from Guayaquil, Ecuador, to Fort Lauderdale, encountered “sudden severe turbulence” as it approached the Florida area, a JetBlue representative told CBS News.

Upon safely landing at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport, medical personnel transported seven passengers and one crew member to a local medical facility for assessment and treatment, officials said.

The extent of their injuries remains undisclosed.

JetBlue officials stated, “[We] will work to support our customers and crew members.”

Authorities have temporarily removed the aircraft involved in the turbulence incident from service for an inspection.

