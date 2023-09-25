Man Charged With Killing 2-Year-Old Boy Who Disturbed His Sleep

NEW YORK (BXDAO) – Brooklyn District Attorney Eric Gonzalez Friday announced that a Brooklyn man has been arraigned on an indictment in which he is charged with murder for the beating death of a two-year-old boy. The child’s mother, who was dating the defendant, was at work at the time of the incident.

District Attorney Gonzalez said, “Little Nasir was a helpless, defenseless child entrusted by his mother to the defendant’s care while she was at work. Instead of ensuring the toddler’s safety, the defendant allegedly beat him so severely that he tragically died. We are determined to see that this defendant is held responsible for this senseless crime, and our hearts are with his mother and loved ones as they grieve this horrific loss.”

The District Attorney identified the defendant as Latrell Lewis, 23, of Crown Heights, Brooklyn. He was arraigned today before Brooklyn Supreme Court Justice Donald Leo on an indictment in which he is charged with second-degree murder, first-degree manslaughter, second-degree manslaughter, and endangering the welfare of a child. The defendant was ordered held without bail and was to return to court on November 17, 2023. He faces a maximum sentence of up to 25 years to life in prison if convicted of the top count.

The District Attorney said that, according to the indictment, on August 27, 2023, at approximately 6:30 a.m., the defendant’s girlfriend left her two-year-old son, Nasir Carter Paris, with the defendant in her home, located on East 68th Street in Bergen Beach, Brooklyn, when she left for work. Later that morning, the defendant contacted the mother and alleged Nasir was complaining of stomach pain. He called an ambulance at approximately 11:55 a.m. and the child was taken to Brookdale Hospital. Nasir was pronounced dead at approximately 12:54 p.m.

An autopsy performed by the Office of the New York City Medical Examiner determined that the child’s cause of death was from blunt force injuries to the head and torso, resulting in a depressed skull fracture, hemorrhaging between the skull and brain, lacerations to the liver, internal hemorrhaging in the abdomen, contusion to the liver, colon, pancreas, and kidney; and bruises on his torso, neck and face.

The Medical Examiner determined that the child’s injuries are consistent with multiple, inflicted, blunt force traumas.

Additionally, defendant is charged in connection with a prior incident on April 22, 2023, where again while allegedly in the defendant’s sole care, Nasir Carter Paris sustained a spiral fracture of his femur, and the defendant allegedly failed to seek medical attention.

