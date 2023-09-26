Tue. Sep 26th, 2023

    Fox News Just Accidentally Demolished a Biden-Ukraine Conspiracy Theory

    Brian Kilmeade on Sunday inadvertently took a sledgehammer to a load-bearing pillar holding up a long-debunked conspiracy that Republicans are currently trying to use to impeach President Joe Biden, interviewing a guest who discredited the figure at the heart of that story in a matter of seconds.

    The guest was former Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko, who appeared on One Nation with host Kilmeade over the weekend.

    After asking him briefly about the state of the war with Russia, Kilmeade steered Poroshenko towards his relationship with Viktor Shokin, the Ukrainian prosecutor general fired after 14 months in office plagued by allegations he was ineffective at tackling corruption.

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

