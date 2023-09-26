Rollercoaster victim’s living hell: Mum gives extraordinary update on Shylah Rodden as she recovers from injuries in accident that shocked Australia

<!–

A year after a terrifying incident in which she was hit by a moving roller coaster, a young Melbourne woman who was fighting for her life has made a miraculous recovery.

Shylah Rodden, 27, spent months in hospital recovering from serious injuries after a roller coaster hit her at the Royal Show in Melbourne on September 24 last year.

She was thrown nine meters into the air by the speeding vehicle after trying to retrieve a dropped phone.

In a statement to the media, her mother Kylie Rodden said her courageous daughter has defied the odds by not only learning to walk again, but now also talking.

However, Shyla was left devastated by the cruel messages sent following the horrific accident.

“Over the past year our focus has been on supporting Shylah in her recovery and helping her move forward with her life,” Ms Rodden said.

Shylah Rodden has defied the odds by being able to walk and talk again, but she is devastated at the thought of becoming the target of cruel online trolls.

“We are very grateful to see her progress after the horrific injuries she suffered.

“She has defied all odds and now walks, talks and does things that doctors said might not be possible.”

Ms Rodden’s lawyer, Sharlene Mehta of Arnold Thomas and Becker, said WorkSafe’s investigation was still ongoing.

“The accident has had a significant impact on Shylah and her family, so the results of these investigations are eagerly awaited,” she said.

“The family has indicated that once they receive more information about the investigations, they may be willing to provide further comment, but ask at this time that their privacy be respected so that they can continue to focus on Shylah’s recovery.”

Shyla Rodden was seriously injured after being hit by a moving roller coaster at last year’s Royal Melbourne Show.

Shylah Rodden’s family says she was hurt by messages sent by vile online trolls

Shylah’s mother added that her daughter saw and was deeply hurt by some of the cruel and misguided comments sent by Key.

“What happened was a tragic accident that we had to deal with as a family,” she said.

“Hearing and reading the negative comments made in the media and on social media has been hurtful to Shylah and our family.

“We have done our best to protect Shylah from these comments, as much of them have been misguided and, in many cases, cruel,” she said.

“Unfortunately, Shylah saw these comments and they really affect her.

“We are making a public statement now in the hope that people will understand that these negative comments are not helpful in any way.

“Our wish is to continue moving forward and allow Shylah to continue her recovery and focus on the incredible progress she is making.