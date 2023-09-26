Brighton are ready to pile on Blues pain, says Adam Webster ahead of the Seagulls’ Carabao Cup clash with Chelsea

Brighton will take on an out-of-this-world Chelsea side in the Carabao Cup on Wednesday

The Seagulls have started the season well and are fourth in the league

Adam Webster expects some extra fun when Brighton face Chelsea on Wednesday night but says the sky is the limit for the Seagulls.

Roberto De Zerbi’s men head to Stamford Bridge in the Carabao Cup on high marks after five wins from six in the Premier League.

Brighton is already ten points ahead of Chelsea, full of familiar faces.

They recently sold Moises Caicedo, Marc Cucurella and Robert Sanchez to Chelsea, and Levi Colwill has returned to the Blues after a loan spell at the Amex.

Webster said, “Maybe it will add some spice to it!” We’re going to try to play our stuff and get through it. We want to go as far as possible in every competition and we have a strong team.

‘It’s another opportunity to show the manager what we stand for. Everyone fights for their place.’

Asked whether a top-four finish this season was possible for Brighton, who sit third in the Premier League behind Manchester City and Liverpool, Webster said: ‘The sky is the limit for us. There is so much potential, it’s exciting.

‘We have a busy schedule and have to take each game as it comes, but the potential in the squad, the mix of experience and youth, is brilliant.

‘The more experienced boys can help the younger boys and vice versa. It’s a very good group.’

