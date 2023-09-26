RAW VIDEO: LAPD Shoots Man Who Walked Towards Officers With Large Kitchen Knife

Los Angeles (LAPD) – The Los Angeles Police Department’s (LAPD) Force Investigation Division is investigating an Officer-Involved Shooting (OIS) that occurred in Northeast Division.

On August 26, 2023, around 12:24 p.m., Northeast Division uniformed patrol officers responded to a radio call of a “Possible ADW suspect there now” at the 800 block of Nolden Street. The person reporting, later identified as 51-year-old Angel Garrido, advised Communications Division he was “Armed with a gun and going to hurt someone in the apartment.” While on the line with communications, Garrido refused to answer any questions and further stated, he was “going to hurt whoever showed up to the location.”

When the officers arrived, they walked into the entrance of the two-story apartment building, which took them to a narrow stairway leading up to the second floor. The officers walked up the stairway to the second floor and as they neared the top, they announced their presence. Garrido appeared in the hallway and walked towards the officers while holding a large kitchen knife in his right hand. The knife was held with the blade pointed down and towards the officers.

The officers immediately verbalized with Garrido, ordering him to drop the knife, but he refused to comply. Garrido continued advancing toward the officers and an OIS occurred.

Garrido was struck by gunfire, fell to the ground and was taken into custody without further incident.

The Los Angeles Fire Department personnel responded to the scene and transported Garrido by rescue ambulance to a local hospital where he was admitted and is in stable condition.

No officers or other citizens were injured as a result of this incident.

