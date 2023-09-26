Tue. Sep 26th, 2023

    Giving Pledge Ousts T. Denny Sanford Following Child Porn Inquiry

    South Dakota’s richest man, banking billionaire T. Denny Sanford, has been ousted as a member of the Giving Pledge in the wake of a child pornography investigation.

    Signatories of the Giving Pledge—a brainchild of billionaires Bill Gates, Melinda French Gates, and Warren Buffett—commit to giving away at least half of their wealth, either before or after they die. Sanford, worth an estimated $2.1 billion, was one of the first to sign up.

    Once heralded for his prolific philanthropy, Sanford’s reputation has taken a massive hit since the inquiry was first reported in 2020.

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

