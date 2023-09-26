Ethical banking: How to identify socially responsible banks

Our experts answer readers’ banking questions and write unbiased product reviews (here’s how we assess banking products). In some cases, we receive a commission from our partners; however, our opinions are our own. Terms apply to offers listed on this page.

You can identify ethical banking by looking into a bank’s policies and community initiatives.

Ethical banking is a commitment banks make to address social and environmental issues.

Socially responsible banks set policies or initiatives that reflect community needs or values.

An ethical bank will often have a certification or designation to adhere to specific requirements.

Part of choosing a bank may include finding an institution that aligns with your values.

If you are passionate about the environment or social justice, ethical banking might be something you’re considering. Here’s what you should know about ethical banking to determine if it’s a good option for you.

What is ethical banking?

Ethical banking is a practice where banks implement practices or initiatives that reflect social responsibility. The bank’s mission statement, policies, and culture will outline a cause the bank focuses on and how it tackles issues in the community or society.

Ethical financial institutions will also often get a third-party certification or designation to fulfill commitments of environmental or social action.

Types of socially responsible banks: At a glance

Socially responsible banks often highlight one specific cause. The following are the most common examples of socially responsible banks:

Sustainable banks: These are banks or online banking platforms with policies and initiatives involving sustainability and environmental action. Community development financial institutions (CDFI): These are banks, credit unions, or non-profit organizations that serve low-income communities. To become a CDFI, financial institutions must undergo a certification process through the US Department of Treasury’s Community Development Financial Institutions Fund.Minority depository institutions (MDI): The FDIC and NCUA designate minority depository institutions. MDIs are either owned or led by African Americans, Asian Americans, Hispanic Americans, or Native Americans and serve these groups in the community.

Note: Some socially responsible banks will receive multiple certifications or designations. For example, OneUnited Bank is certified as a community development financial institution and received an FDIC designation as a minority depository institution.

What is a sustainable bank?

A sustainable bank implements policies and develops partnerships to combat climate change.

When sustainable banks make investments or provide loans for customers, many will prioritize green initiatives. Some of the best environmentally friendly banks will also deny financial products to companies that earn substantial revenue from environmentally harmful production.

Sustainable banks may have unique perks for specific bank accounts, like environmental impact scores or donation opportunities. Partnership with environmental organizations is also another common feature among sustainable banks.

What is a community development financial institution?

A CDFI extends banking services and lending opportunities to low-income and underserved communities.

According to a 2022 report from the CDFI Fund, around 71% of all CDFI lending portfolios were made up of underserved communities.

Teri Williams, president and chief operating officer at OneUnited Bank, says socially responsible banks need to have an inclusive culture.

Williams explains that when OneUnited Bank was deciding on its mission statement, it was important for the bank to serve the entire spectrum of the community.

“One of the things that we have in there is that we treat all customers the same regardless of their account balance. We treat customers with respect and dignity,” says Williams. “That led us to offer a second chance checking account, that led us to offer a secured credit card as opposed to a prepaid card.”

What is a minority depository institution?

MDIs also serve low-income and underserved communities. These banks and credit unions often focus on providing solutions to banking barriers in their communities.

Black-owned banks can provide access to financial literacy education and reasonable loans to tackle the racial wealth gap. Many Hispanic American-owned banks address language barriers or allow non-US citizens to open bank accounts if they don’t have a US ID.

Manuel Chinea, executive vice president and chief operating officer at Popular Bank, says many MDIs start because there is a banking gap in the community that needs to be addressed.

Chinea notes that the Hispanic American-led bank Popular Bank began in Puerto Rico to serve low and moderate-income households.

“When we first opened our first branch in the Bronx, New York, it was exactly the same reason. We felt that Puerto Ricans and Latinos in the Bronx, and New York, were being ignored by the mainstream institutions, and then we came in to fill a void,” adds Chinea.

Chinea says MDIs understand cultural affinities and nuances between Hispanic American, Asian American, and African American communities so they’re able to provide the support and education community members need to establish credit and apply for fair loans.

Quick tip: You can review our guides on Black-owned financial institutions, sorted by state and Hispanic American-owned financial institutions, sorted by state to find FDIC-designated minority depository institutions in your state.

How to identify a socially responsible bank

Identifying a socially responsible bank from other institutions requires research. Look at a bank’s customer reviews and history to gauge its trustworthiness.

If you’re searching for a sustainable bank, check a bank’s policies and ensure it has a meaningful impact on the environment.

For socially responsible banks that address social justice, Williams recommends reviewing a bank’s mission statement and community involvement to understand how it tackles specific causes.

“On the website of an institution should be just that — some sort of scorecard, some sort of summary, a body of work,” adds Williams “If you can’t see it, then don’t believe it.”

Chinea also suggests looking at branches and where they’re located, as it may serve as an indicator for the communities it serves.

“Historically, many banks have had have maintained a relatively low number of branches in low to moderate-income neighborhoods compared to their overall network of branches,” says Chinea. “When you see a bank that has a large percentage of their branches in low to moderate-income neighborhoods, that is a sign that this is a bank that is very committed to supporting minority communities and the more disadvantaged communities.”

