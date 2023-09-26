Texas National Bank Review 2023

Our experts answer readers’ banking questions and write unbiased product reviews (here’s how we assess banking products). In some cases, we receive a commission from our partners; however, our opinions are our own. Terms apply to offers listed on this page.

The bottom line: Texas National Bank pays higher interest rates than most brick-and-mortar banks, especially on CDs. But keep in mind that it only compounds interest quarterly or monthly on each account, so it’s possible you’ll still earn more with the best online banks that compound daily.

Texas National Bank Review: Overall Rating

FeatureInsider rating (out of 5)Savings3.75Checking4CD4Money market account3.5Trustworthiness5Total4

Texas National Bank Pros and Cons

ProsCons

Hispanic American-owned bank

Large free ATM network

Free checking account

Pays higher rates than many brick-and-mortar banks

Only available in TexasOnline banks still offer more competitive savings and CD ratesOnly compounds interest monthly or quarterly, not daily

About Texas National Bank

Texas National Bank is a Hispanic American-owned bank with eight branches around Texas (Brownsville, Edinburg, Elsa, McAllen, Mercedes, Mission, San Juan, and Weslaco). There are eight free Texas National Bank ATMs, and you can use over 55,000 Allpoint ATMs around the US for free.

The Texas National Bank mobile app has 4.9 out of 5 stars in the Apple store, and 4.0 out of 5 stars in the Google Play store.

To contact customer service, call Monday through Thursday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. CT, Friday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. CT, or Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. CT.

Your deposits are FDIC-insured for up to $250,000, or up to $500,000 for joint accounts.

The Role of Hispanic American-led Financial Institutions

Hispanic American-owned financial institutions serve an important role in addressing banking gaps like language and access in underserved communities.

Texas National Bank provides several international banking services. For instance, the bank offers foreign currency exchange and same-day wire transfers for Mexican pesos.

The bank is also involved in local community events like 5k runs or school events.

Is Texas National Bank Trustworthy?

Texas National Bank does not have any public controversies.

Usually, we include Better Business Bureau grades when assessing how a bank is likely to interact with customers. The BBB has given Texas National Bank an A+ rating. You may want to read online customer reviews or ask friends and family about their experiences with the bank.

Texas National Bank FAQs

Is Texas National Bank legit?

Yes, Texas National Bank is a legitimate financial institution. Texas National Bank accounts are federally insured by the FDIC up to $250,000 per depositor, per category. Federal insurance protects bank account customers if a bank is shut down.

Where is the headquarters of Texas National Bank?

The corporate office headquarters of Texas National Bank is located in Edinburg, Texas.

How big is Texas National Bank?

Texas National Bank is a small local financial institution with 8 locations in the state.

Texas National Bank Account Reviews

Texas National Bank Personal Savings Account

You may like the Texas National Bank Personal Savings Account if you can maintain a $200 balance because then you’ll qualify to waive the Texas National Bank Personal Savings Account – Fees Display. You’ll earn a decent rate on higher balances, but you’ll get more with the best high-yield savings accounts at online banks.

Texas National Bank Checking Account

Texas National Bank Checking Account is a checking account with Texas National Bank Checking Account – Fees Display. But keep an eye out for overdrafts, because overdraft fees can get expensive.

Texas National Bank CD

Texas National Bank pays high rates on CDs, and the highest rate is on a 13-month promotional CD.

Texas National Bank Premier Money Market Account

You may like the Texas National Bank Premier Money Market Account if you have Texas National Bank Premier Money Market Account for an opening deposit and can maintain that balance to waive the Texas National Bank Premier Money Market Account – Fees Display. Unlike the regular savings account, the money market account includes a debit card and paper checks. This makes it a convenient place to store your emergency fund so you can easily access your savings.

How Texas National Bank Compares

Texas National Bank vs. Rio Bank

Your choice between Texas National Bank and Rio Bank Bonus Checking Account – Brand Name may come down to which has a branch closest to your home. Rio Bank has more branches than Texas National Bank, so it may be a more convenient option.

You also may prefer Rio Bank if you’re searching for second chance banking options. Rio Bank notably has a second chance checking account, which is a type of bank account for people who wouldn’t normally qualify for a checking account with most banks.

Texas National Bank’s interest rates are more competitive, though. You have the potential to earn more on your savings, CDs, and money market accounts, depending on your balance.

Rio Bank Review

Texas National Bank vs. Lone Star National Bank

Lone Star National Bank has 38 locations while Texas National Bank only has 8 locations. If you prioritize a large branch network, Lone Star National Bank might be the better choice between the two banks.

For competitive CD rates, though, you may lean more toward Texas National Bank CD – Brand Name. Texas National Bank has a 13-month promotional CD that’s on par with the best CD rates.

Lone Star National Bank Review

Why You Should Trust Us: How We Reviewed Texas National Bank

At Personal Finance Insider, we rate savings, checking, CD, and money market accounts using our banking methodology and CD methodology.

Each account receives a rating between 0 and 5. We evaluate a bank’s ethics, customer service, and mobile app for all accounts. We also consider different features for specific types of bank accounts. For example, we look at overdraft fees for checking accounts and early withdrawal penalties for CDs.

Read the original article on Business Insider