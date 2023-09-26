Man United ‘contacted by the PFA’ who have ‘offered their help to resolve the dispute between Erik ten Hag and Jadon Sancho’… with the winger now ‘exiled from all first team facilities’

The PFA has ‘contacted’ Man United over the feud between Erik ten Hag and Jadon Sancho

The winger has been banned from the first team due to an ongoing dispute

Mail Sport’s new WhatsApp channel: receive the latest news and exclusive offers here

<!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

The Professional Footballers’ Association (PFA) has reportedly been in contact with Manchester United to try to ‘resolve the disagreement between Jadon Sancho and Erik ten Hag’.

It was announced on Monday that the 23-year-old has been banned from all first-team facilities at the club’s training ground due to his ongoing dispute with the Dutch manager.

According to The timesthe PFA, have ‘contacted the club and Sancho to try to help the two men resolve their differences.’

But the paper says ‘there is no resolution’ and doubts have been raised over whether the right winger will be included in the squad for United’s EFL Cup tie against Crystal Palace at Old Trafford on Tuesday.

Their dispute arose after the Dutch coach claimed Sancho’s omission in United’s 3-1 defeat to Arsenal was due to the winger’s ‘performance in training’.

Man United have been ‘contacted by the PFA’ who ‘have offered to help resolve the dispute between Jadon Sancho (pictured) and Erik ten Hag’

It comes after the club banned Sancho from Man United’s first-team facilities

The 23-year-old’s last appearance for United came in the 3-2 win against Nottingham Forest on August 23.

Your browser does not support iframes.

It prompted a response from the England forward who claimed he was being ‘scapegoated’ in a now-deleted social media post.

He wrote on

Ten Hag is said to be holding talks with Sancho to clear the air, with Mail Sport also revealing that Man United football director John Murtough and CEO Richard Arnold had played an active role in trying to repair the rift.

But the club subsequently banned Sancho from first-team training and told the winger to train alone, with Sancho seen watching Man United’s U18s play.

He was also absent during their 1-0 win against Burnley last weekend, with Ten Hag, known for his hard-ball attitude to discipline, firing Cristiano Ronaldo after the pair fell out in 2022, waiting for an apology from Sancho before he is welcomed back into the fold.

But the winger has refused to budge on his position and is unhappy at his banishment from the club’s first-team facilities.

Sancho was pictured watching Manchester United’s U18 team play at Carrington as his teammates prepared to take on Brighton at Old Trafford

But he sticks to his guns and makes no apologies even after being ruled out of first-team training

Mail Sport had also reported that the winger was late for training several times and did not meet the Dutchman’s standards.

Sancho’s exile means that Ten Hag currently only has one right winger, Facundo Pellitri, available.

Antony is currently on leave following ongoing allegations of domestic abuse, while Amad Diallo was sidelined at the start of the season after picking up an injury during Man United’s pre-season.

Mason Mount, meanwhile, could be considered as an option to play on the wing, with the 24-year-old, who is close to returning from injury, enjoying success in the position during his time at Ch.