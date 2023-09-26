Former NHL Player Nicolas Kerdiles Dead At 29

Nicolas Kerdiles, a former NHL hockey player, lost his life on Saturday following a motorcycle collision in Nashville, police said. He was 29 years old.

The former Anaheim Ducks hockey player rode his motorcycle past a stop sign in the early hours of Saturday and collided with the driver’s side of an SUV, according to the Metro Nashville Police Department. The SUV’s driver came to a stop, and investigations showed no signs of impairment in either driver. Kerdiles succumbed to his injuries at Vanderbilt University Medical Center. Law enforcement does not foresee any charges arising from the accident.

Kerdiles was drafted by the Ducks in 2012 and spent two seasons with the team, participating in a total of three games during the 2016-17 and 2017-18 seasons. In 2018, he was traded to the Winnipeg Jets and played for the Manitoba Moose in the minor leagues. He had recently been employed in the real estate sector in Nashville.

“We’re heartbroken to hear the news about Nic Kerdiles,” the Ducks wrote on social media. “An Irvine native, Nic became the first player from Orange County to play for the Ducks, in 2017. Our thoughts and deepest sympathies go out to his family and loved ones.”

