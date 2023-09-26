Tue. Sep 26th, 2023

    Turn Your Living Room Into an Art Museum With the Samsung x The Met Collection

    Turn Your Living Room Into an Art Museum With the Samsung x The Met Collection

    Whether you’re an art history nerd (*raises hand*) or just looking to add new pieces to your space without spending thousands, Samsung’s recent collaboration with The Metropolitan Museum of Art, New York, will allow you to transform your home into an ever-changing art museum. The partnership allows The Frame TV owners to shop from 38 world-class pieces of artwork from The Met Museum, including classic masterpieces from renowned artists like Edgar Degas, Paul Cézanne, Katsushika Hokusai, Katsushika Hokusai, and Georges Seurat.

    The Frame, Samsung’s 4K Smart TV, is engineered with a matte, reflection-free monitor and picture-frame-style bezel, making it a great canvas-like display for digital art or your own photos when the TV isn’t on. (Seriously, when I first saw The Frame displaying art in a coffee shop last year, I was in utter disbelief that it wasn’t an actual painting on canvas until the barista turned on the news to convince me.) The Frame owners can browse hundreds of digital artworks at Samsung’s Art Store, including the newly-launched Met Museum collection.

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

