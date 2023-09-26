Shoppers wowed by ‘retro’ Woolworths store in Tasmania that is like a ‘step back in time’ with the old ’90s fitout and no self-serve checkouts

<!–

Nostalgic Australians are praising a Tasmanian Woolworths store after noticing an unusual detail.

The Scottsdale store has been described as a “step back in time” thanks to the supermarket’s old layout and the lack of a single self-checkout installed.

While many were big fans of the retro store, a heated debate erupted, with many saying they preferred self-checkouts to queuing at the staffed checkout.

“I took a day trip to Scottsdale, Tasmania, like a step back in time. No self-service in sight,” the buyer wrote in a job on Old Shops Australia.

The supermarket is one of the few that hasn’t received a modern update and still features the old checkerboard floors, analog vegetable scales, signage and checkout system.

Woolies customers were amazed at the store which they thought had not been touched since the early 90s while others may have believed the photo had been taken recently.

“Wow, is this photo from today? » asked a woman.

“We were there last New Year’s Eve and yes, as a former employee, we were amazed at how good the place was in 1995. Well, I hope it doesn’t change,” said a second .

“I worked for a small company that made these Perspex signs, I put up the green letters and these customer service signs in all the Woolworth stores around the country. Memory unlocked,” shared a third.

“Not surprised, Tassie was always late. Which is awesome,” someone added.

‘Oh wow! This is how I remember it as a kid in the early 90s with the triangular service lights

While many were big fans of the retro checkouts, a heated debate erupted, with many saying they preferred self-checkouts over waiting in line to staffed checkouts.

A staff member at the Scottsdale store explained why there are no self-checkouts.

“I work there. None of our customers seem to want self-service. Being an older store, our well-functioning service was put on the back burner when our freezers needed to be replaced,” they said.

“Having frozen food is more important than a nice service area. There are many stores in Tasmania that do not have self-service and still operate well.

However, not everyone was a fan of the old setup, with many saying they much preferred the divisive self-checkouts.

‘How boring. Waiting in line unnecessarily when you could have scanned all your groceries and left the store,” one shopper commented.

“I really like the self-service checkouts. I like to pack the way I want,” another agreed.

“I would hate that. Queue forever. So embarrassing,” said a third.