Jennifer Garner reunites with former Alias co-star Victor Garber at his off-Broadway play and calls him ‘my person’ as they pose for sweet snap

Jennifer Garner attended her former Alias ​​co-star Victor Garber’s final performance in the off-Broadway play Love Letters at the Irish Repertory Theater on Sunday.

The 51-year-old actress – who recently helped an unhoused person – later shared a photo of the two on Instagram.

Jennifer and Victor played CIA agents Sydney and Jack Bristow in JJ Abrams’ spy series, which aired for five seasons on ABC from 2001 to 2006.

She wrote to her 14.6 million followers: “If you are my person and on stage I will do whatever I can to see you,” adding a heart emoji.

‘@therealvictorgarber is my person. And on stage with the incredible @jsmithcameron,” she added, shouting out the Succession actress.

In the snapshot, Garner and Garber, 74, smiled cheek-to-cheek as they wrapped their arms around each other.

Love Letters is a play by AR Gurney about two friends who exchange letters throughout their lives.

Garber also shared the photo of the two on his Instagram account, writing in the caption: “A surprise visit to the Irish Rep Theater last night.”

He noted, “Today is the last performance for me and J. Smith Cameron. Thank you Irish representative for this wonderful opportunity. XX.’

Jennifer appeared in the comments and wrote, “Wouldn’t miss seeing you on stage my Spy Daddy. I love you. You and J. Smith were *chef’s kiss .”

For the photo opp, she was stylishly dressed in a gray and black tweed jacket with silver chain embellishment. It lay over a white button-up shirt.

Brooke Shields and John Slattery will take over the show from Wednesday to Sunday.

Victor also officiated Jennifer’s 2005 wedding to Ben Affleck in Turks and Caicos.

Jennifer also supported Victor on stage in 2018 when he performed in the latest Broadway revival of Hello, Dolly!

And this year they reunited on screen in the Apple TV+ series The Last Thing He Told Me.

Speak with Entertainment tonightThe longtime artist said, “We obviously wanted to work together again forever, and for Josh Singer and Laura Dave to give us that opportunity was pretty exciting.”

“The only problem was I couldn’t stop smiling at him,” she added sweetly.