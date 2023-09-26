Bellevue, WA (BPD) – A suspect is in custody and a Bellevue Police Officer is recovering in the hospital after an overnight incident in Bellevue.

On Saturday morning at 4:18 a.m., Bellevue Police responded to a report of a burglary in progress at the AutoNation Chrysler Dodge Jeep RAM dealership in Bellevue, located at 120 116th Avenue NE in Bellevue. Officers arrived and located a male suspect attempting to steal a safe. The suspect was confronted by an Officer, and an altercation occurred. The suspect strangled the Officer and subsequently fled in a stolen vehicle. Due to the fact that the suspect had assaulted an Officer, Bellevue Police initiated a pursuit.

Shortly after the pursuit was initiated, the suspect was involved in a head-on crash with another vehicle at the intersection of NE 8th Street and 124th Avenue NE in Bellevue. While Officers were attempting to take the suspect into custody, the suspect ignored Officer commands and subsequently stole a Bellevue police car. A pursuit involving several surrounding agencies ensued. Spike strips were used to deflate the rear tires of the vehicle, and the pursuit ended when a Tukwila Police Officer utilized a pursuit intervention tactic (PIT) on the patrol car in the 6800 block of S. 228th Street in Kent.

A short foot chase resulted, and the suspect was taken into custody by Tukwila and Bellevue Officers. Police are working to identify the suspect. The Bellevue Officer who was strangled was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries and is expected to recover. Bellevue Police Detectives are responding to continue the investigation.

The post Suspect Arrested After Strangling Washington State Police Officer, Stealing Patrol Car appeared first on Breaking911.