Tue. Sep 26th, 2023

    News

    This Smart Writing Set Completely Transformed the Way I Journal

    By

    Sep 26, 2023 , , , ,
    This Smart Writing Set Completely Transformed the Way I Journal

    Scouted/The Daily Beast/Amazon.

    Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

    I’ve been journaling for the past five years, so it’s safe to say that I’ve gone through my fair share of notebooks. In my opinion, there’s nothing more satisfying than using pen and paper to get out the day’s thoughts, jot down quick notes, or write reminders. Not only have I found it beneficial for my mental health, but it’s also been helpful for my creative blocks when they occur.

    With that said, it can be a bit difficult to keep track of my journals as I go through them quickly, so I recently did some research to find a solution. I finally came across Moleskine’s Smart Writing Set and I knew I had to try it. Spoiler alert: this smart writing set has been a game changer for me and I don’t ever see myself going back to a regular notebook again.

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

    By

    Related Post

    News

    AI Chatbot, ChatGPT, Enhances User Experience with Five Synthesised Voices for Out Loud Responses

    Sep 26, 2023
    News

    ‘Mark was murdered’: Respected FBI expert uses groundbreaking 3D technology in bid to prove Cambridge graduate who died suspiciously at Pete Doherty house party in 2006 was thrown from balcony – as Channel 4 documentary revisits case

    Sep 26, 2023
    News

    Inviting a former Nazi to Zelenskyy’s speech was ‘deeply embarrassing’ to all Canadians, Trudeau says

    Sep 26, 2023

    You missed

    News

    AI Chatbot, ChatGPT, Enhances User Experience with Five Synthesised Voices for Out Loud Responses

    Sep 26, 2023
    News

    ‘Mark was murdered’: Respected FBI expert uses groundbreaking 3D technology in bid to prove Cambridge graduate who died suspiciously at Pete Doherty house party in 2006 was thrown from balcony – as Channel 4 documentary revisits case

    Sep 26, 2023
    News

    Inviting a former Nazi to Zelenskyy’s speech was ‘deeply embarrassing’ to all Canadians, Trudeau says

    Sep 26, 2023
    News

    Scottish TV Legend David McCallum Dies at 90, Family Confirms

    Sep 26, 2023
    Generated by Feedzy