Tue. Sep 26th, 2023

    Scottish TV Legend David McCallum Dies at 90, Family Confirms

    Scottish TV Legend David McCallum Dies at 90, Family Confirms

    David McCallum, the Scottish character actor who found television fame in the 1960s on The Man From U.N.C.L.E. and again decades later on NCIS, died Monday in New York City. He was 90.

    McCallum’s death from natural causes was confirmed by his family and CBS, the longtime home of NCIS In a family statement provided through the network, his son Peter said, “He was the kindest, coolest, most patient and loving father. He always put family before self.” Peter said that McCallum especially loved his grandchildren, and could often be found at family gatherings engrossed in a philosophical chat with his 9-year-old grandson, Whit.

    “He was a true renaissance man—he was fascinated by science and culture and would turn those passions into knowledge,” Peter said, adding that McCallum could (“if needed”) perform an autopsy, because his NCIS character, Dr. Donald “Ducky” Mallard, knew how to do so.

