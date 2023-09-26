‘Mark was murdered’: Respected FBI expert uses groundbreaking 3D technology in bid to prove Cambridge graduate who died suspiciously at Pete Doherty house party in 2006 was thrown from balcony – as Channel 4 documentary revisits case

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

A respected FBI agent made the dramatic claim last night that the Cambridge graduate who died suspiciously at Pete Doherty’s house party had been “murdered” and must have been thrown from a first-floor balcony.

In Pete Doherty’s explosive new Channel 4 documentary Who Killed My Son? , FBI instructor Grand Fredericks reveals how he used groundbreaking 3D technology to recreate aspiring actor Mark Blanco’s final moments during a drug-fueled party in an east London apartment in 2006.

Mark died after falling from a first floor balcony at the party thrown by drug addict Paul Roundhill and attended by rock star Doherty, who at the time was the drug addict boyfriend of Kate Moss.

The documentary explains how Mark briefly left the party the first time before returning. He was later found unconscious under a first floor balcony in the street.

CCTV footage then showed Doherty with another girlfriend, Kate Russell-Pavier, 19, and Jeannevol fleeing the scene, roughly pushing Mark’s body aside.

Nearly 17 years after her son’s death, Shelia Blanco remains convinced that her son was pushed off the balcony – with experts such as FBI instructor Fredericks suggesting he was “thrown” out.

Fredericks uses revolutionary technology to suggest that another person was on the balcony before Mark’s death. After reviewing the original footage of the fall, the FBI expert then used 3D and reverse projection, superimposing the new film over the original footage in order to “go back in time.”

He said: “The reverse projection clearly shows that there could not have been a single person on the balcony.

“What I would see is Mark came out and someone took him and put him on the balcony. If the measurements and distance are correct, then Mark was thrown over the balcony, Mark was murdered.

The expert went on to claim that he had asked the Metropolitan Police to carry out reverse screenings more than a decade ago, but they had failed to do so.

Famed FBI agent Grand Fredericks claimed there must have been “more than one person on the balcony” the night a Cambridge graduate was allegedly thrown to his death.

After reviewing the original footage of the fall, Fredericks then used 3D and reverse projection, superimposing the new film over the original footage in order to “go back in time.”

Fredericks said that “the reverse projection clearly shows that there could not have been a single person on the balcony.”

Also at the party was rock star Pete Doherty, who at the time was the drug-addict boyfriend of model Kate Moss, whom he dated between 2005 and 2007.

CCTV footage of Pete Doherty fleeing the building where Mark Blanco died

Pictured: Actor Mark Blanco with his mother Sheila on graduation day in June 1997.

Meanwhile, John Kennedy, a forensic video analyst who worked on the James Bulger case, also said the footage suggested Mark had been pushed to his death.

“He didn’t seem to be in control of his fall,” he said during the documentary. “I felt like he might have been unconscious when he came off the balcony.”

One of the six people at the party also claimed for the first time that she, too, had reason to believe Mark had been killed.

Naomi Stirk recalls there being a “sinister” atmosphere that evening, recalling how she asked witnesses Roundhill and Doherty’s “caretaker” Jonathan Jeannevol to physically escort Mark from the apartment .

“From where I was sitting, you could see the hallway and the kitchen, and there’s one point where I can’t tell where everyone is,” she says. “I don’t know what happened, but I know something horrible happened.”

These developments led Mark’s mother Shelia to call on the Met Police to reopen their investigation and re-interview those who were present that tragic night.

“I always thought everyone who was in that apartment that night knew what happened,” she said.

Shelia isn’t ready to give up on finding out the truth about her son’s death.

“All I want to do is find out who was involved in Mark’s death and how he died.” There is no question of vendetta against anyone,” she said.

The heartbroken mother, determined to find out who was responsible and bring them to justice, spent years gathering files of evidence and speaking with experts, which became the focus of the Channel 4 documentary.

“It was my last promise,” she remembers. “I said I would find out what happened at all costs.

“I have to do this so what happened to Mark doesn’t happen to other people.” Any death like his deserves due process.

Naomi Stirk, pictured on the BBC in 2012, spoke to the Channel 4 documentary this evening.

FIGHT FOR LIFE: Mark Blanco hospitalized after the tragic events

“The police really need to be held accountable. Not just for my son, but for everyone who experiences an unexplained death.

The documentary ends with Shelia protesting outside the Royal Albert Hall, with a sign reading “Pete Doherty, who killed my son?” »

She insisted she had no vendetta against the Libertines leader, adding: “All I want to do is find out who was involved in Mark’s death and how he died.”

“There is no question of vendetta against anyone.”

A short statement from Doherty was released at the end of the documentary. It read: “I am sorry for Ms. Blanco’s loss and appreciate any help people can give her in coming to terms with what has happened.”

Doherty, 44, now lives in France with his singer wife, Katia de Vides, and their little daughter.

Paul Roundhill, who organized the party, said: “Mark was my good friend. I would not protect anyone who participated in his death.

“My sympathy and support goes out to Shelia Blanco. Mark and his family deserve justice,” he added.

A statement from the Met Police read: “Our sympathies remain with the family of Mark Blanco. The police investigated all available evidence after his death.

“Following the initial investigation, the death was the subject of various reviews by the Met; Where areas requiring further investigation were highlighted, these were progressed by homicide detectives, and we undertook expert analysis of the CCTV footage.

“The investigation into the death remains ongoing and any new evidence or information will be assessed by detectives.”