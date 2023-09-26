AI Chatbot, ChatGPT, Enhances User Experience with Five Synthesised Voices for Out Loud Responses

The feature follows in the footsteps of voice assistants like Amazon’s Alexa.

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

ChatGPT is now more chatty.

Users can now speak out loud to the AI ​​chatbot and it will respond with its own synthesized voice.

The feature is part of an update to the mobile app and follows in the footsteps of voice assistants like Amazon’s Alexa and Apple’s Siri.

ChatGPT received five different voices, both male and female, which were trained with actors hired by OpenAI, the American company behind the technology.

The company claims they are much more realistic than rival voice assistants and is looking to allow users to create their own in the future.

ChatGPT users can now speak out loud to the AI ​​chatbot and it will respond with its own synthesized voice.

Spotify has announced that it is testing technology to translate podcasts into other languages, with an AI-generated imitation of the original host’s voice.

Voice assistants like Alexa and Siri have long allowed people to interact with their devices through their smartphones, tablets, and laptops.

But chatbots have much more powerful language skills, with the ability to instantly write emails, poetry, and riffs on any topic.

OpenAI believes that talking is a more natural way to interact with ChatGPT and is rolling out the feature to everyone who subscribes to its ‘Plus’ edition, which costs £16 a month.

The feature is part of an update to the mobile app and follows in the footsteps of voice assistants such as Amazon’s Alexa and Apple’s Siri (file image)

Joanne Jang, product manager at OpenAI, told MIT Technology Review: “When designing the voices, the number one criterion was whether it was a voice that could be heard all day.”

“We’re trying to make ChatGPT more useful and useful,” he added.

As part of the update, OpenAI also announced that ChatGPT can now understand images as well.

When you upload or take a photo, ChatGPT will respond with a description of it.

In a demo, the company showed the chatbot an image of a child’s math homework with a Sudoku-type puzzle and asked it how to solve it. ChatGPT responded with the correct steps.

ChatGPT’s image recognition capabilities have already been tested by a company called Be My Eyes, which creates an app for people with vision problems, helping them discover what’s in front of them.