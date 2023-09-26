Tue. Sep 26th, 2023

    Tom Sandoval Returns to TV to ‘Punish’ Himself on ‘Special Forces’

    Courtesy of FOX

    To loosely borrow a phrase from Nicole Kidman, we come to reality TV to watch human beings suffer.

    Yes, it’s nice to see your favorite Real Housewife or Love Is Blind contestant enjoy some wins from time to time. But we mostly watch these shows to see amusing people deal with tough situations in the funniest and often worst ways possible, usually as a way to reflect on and metabolize our own struggles.

    That seems to explain the success of Fox’s latest competition hit Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test, where reality stars, actors, athletes and people like Blac Chyna train under a group of intimidating (but unintentionally comical) former operatives and grueling weather conditions, while learning some valuable life lessons along the way. If you’re someone like Tom Sandoval, you’re seemingly on the show to rehabilitate your image—and maybe spite your ex who’s earned a more coveted, less stressful slot on Dancing With The Stars at the same time.

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

