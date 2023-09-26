Woman, 37, and girl, 14, found dead after being stabbed at a Brooklyn apartment along with a dog who had a bag over its head – as shocking 911 call reveals scene had ‘blood everywhere’ and that pair had been missing since Friday

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

A woman and a girl were found dead in a New York apartment on Monday afternoon, along with their dog, which was reportedly found with a bag over its head.

The trio of bodies were found in a home on Brooklyn’s New York Avenue in Little Haiti, reportedly by a concerned family friend who lives in the building.

The discovery, made about 2:33 p.m., prompted a 911 call — a call to which dispatchers respond with jarring radio chatter revealing how the apartment had “blood everywhere” — and that couple had been missing since Friday.

The victims, aged 37 and 14, have yet to be named and are believed to be mother and daughter, sources said. Insiders added that both are believed to have lived in the home, and confirmed that the dog was a poodle-terrier mix.

Police sources further report this NBC4 the dog had a bag over its head, while an NYPD statement said the 37-year-old was found face up in the living room with a cut on her face, while the teen was found face down with unspecified head injury.

Police in the 67th Precinct are currently investigating what led to their deaths.

“Two females on scene, unconscious; blood is everywhere… they have been missing since Friday,” the dispatcher is heard alerting police in the panicked call, which was recorded around 2:45 p.m. and has since been shared on the Citizen App.

Both victims were already dead, according to sources, with the adult suffering the stab wound and the girl suffering “severe head trauma.”

Next to the girl, in a bedroom, the family dog ​​– found lifeless with a plastic bag over its head – lay apparently suffocated.

Reports from people familiar with the investigation — and from neighbors who reportedly heard a commotion coming from the apartment on Friday — indicate that all of the victims, including the dog, had been dead for days.

According to a report from that day The daily newsA downstairs neighbor was startled awake around 7:20 am by the sound of blood-curdling screams and a whining dog.

“We woke up to loud banging and screaming,” 38-year-old Steve Schor told the newspaper Monday as police remained stationed outside the building near Avenue D in East Flatbush.

“We called 911 and the police came. When they went upstairs, no one answered. All they heard was loud music,” he added, revealing that the woman and girl had only been living in the apartment building for a few weeks.

As of 10pm on Monday – almost eight hours after the bodies were found – there were no immediate arrests and police were still investigating the deaths. No suspect has been named

Law enforcement sources said police have previously visited the home on the second floor of the building several times and that a 911 call was not made until Friday.

After several knocks, he said, the officers left.

“After the banging we heard the dog howling and whining and then it just stopped,” Schor said, before suggesting another person was responsible for the killings.

“What I heard was quite grotesque,” ​​Schor added. ‘We clearly heard that people were being murdered.

‘I am extremely desperate for the family. I can only hope they catch this guy.”

As of 10pm on Monday – almost eight hours after the bodies were found – there were no immediate arrests and police were still investigating the deaths.

Law enforcement sources also told The News that police had previously visited the home several times and that a 911 call had not been made until Friday morning.

Between then and the time of the discovery, the man who made the find, a 38-year-old who is currently being questioned by police, told police he was concerned about the women’s welfare after receiving a call from a member of their police station. family.

Concerned that he had been unable to contact the woman or her daughter, the male relative asked the unnamed tenant to visit the apartment. After knocking repeatedly without answer, he broke open the door

Officers were seen removing clothing and other items from the building around that time, but have not yet issued an official statement on the case, which was still ongoing Monday evening.

Concerned that he had been unable to contact the woman or her daughter, the male relative asked the unnamed tenant to visit the apartment.

After knocking repeatedly without answer, he reportedly broke down the door, leading to the disturbing discovery.

It is believed he called 911, which led to a procession of officers entering the building that afternoon and staying there until the evening.

DailyMail.com has contacted the NYPD for comment.