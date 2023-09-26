Tue. Sep 26th, 2023

    Cassidy Hutchinson Begs GOP to Stop Donald Trump Before It’s Too Late

    Former Trump White House aide Cassidy Hutchinson, whose testimony before the House Jan. 6 Committee last year depicted the inner workings of a presidential administration in chaos, delivered an urgent message Monday to Republicans in Congress who continue to publicly support Donald Trump: “now is the time” to “take a stand” against him.

    In her first live television interview, Hutchinson was asked by MSNBC anchor Rachel Maddow about Trump’s sustained lead in GOP primary polls only four months out from the Iowa caucuses.

    “Why do you think your fellow Republicans want him more than they want anybody else as their next candidate for the White House?” Maddow asked.

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

