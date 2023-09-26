NFL and Raiders star Chandler Jones claims he was taken to a mental health hospital against his will by the Las Vegas fire department and forcibly injected after concerning posts online

<!–

NFL star Chandler Jones, of the Las Vegas Raiders, has claimed he was taken to a psychiatric hospital against his will by the Vegas Fire Department last week.

In an alarming social media post on Monday evening, Jones said he had been given an injection against his will and forced to sleep on the floor. It comes a week after Jones delivered a disturbing rant in which he accused Raiders owner Mark Davis of protecting the identity of a man he claims abused his goddaughter. Jones later said he had been hacked.

‘I got an injection with I don’t know what. They say it was a court order and the Las Vegas police put me on it. I had done nothing wrong. The police said people were worried about me because of my posts online.

‘I opened my front door and there was a group of five to seven people waiting to put me into an ambulance, where I later got an injection. I asked them not to do that. I had no cell phone and no communication. I was taken to Southern Hills Hospital and then transferred to Seven Hills where they tried to force me to take medications and injections.

“I called the Raiders GM six or seven times asking for help, wondering if he put me here, but he never answered. I even left him voicemails. I was just trying to figure out why I’m still not allowed in the building and why I have to keep watching my brothers suffer every Sunday. But no answer.

‘This place is NOT a place for elite athletes. My first night I slept on the floor and was not offered a bed.

‘My brothers had to bring me decent meals and clothes. My father comes and reads Bible verses to me. Every day I miss is a million dollars. I’m still confused about what I did wrong. I’m still here. I am very healthy.

‘I train in my room every day. Even at 3am in the hallway if you ask the staff here.

“All I know is that whoever put me here had bad intentions. I’m too strong to be mentally broken. To all my friends who know me: THEY KNOW!!!’.

The Raiders placed Jones on the non-football illness list last week, ruling him out of the team indefinitely.

“It’s a personal situation and a private matter,” Raiders head coach Josh McDaniels said at the time. “We’ve dealt with it and I’m not going to talk about it.”

The Las Vegas Raiders have been contacted for comment in light of Jones’ new message.

