Was video of Daniel Andrews smoking the first sign Victorian Premier was about to resign?

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

An unusual video of Daniel Andrews smoking a cigarette days before announcing his resignation could be a telltale sign the prime minister had had enough.

Mr Andrews announced his resignation from Victoria’s top job at a snap press conference on Tuesday.

Andrews’ nine-year term in the position will end Wednesday at 5 p.m.

He said he made a difficult decision following recent discussions with his wife Catherine and their three children.

Over the weekend, a video emerged showing Mr Andrews smoking with another man outside an event in Victoria.

The video gave a rare glimpse of Mr Andrews – whose public appearances are usually staged – enjoying a candid moment.

The images follow a long week in which Mr Andrews introduced – and vigorously defended – his new “short stay tax”, which is due to come into force in 2025.

He had announced on Wednesday that his government was introducing a 7.5 percent consumption tax on all short-term accommodation bookings on platforms such as Airbnb and Stayz.

On Thursday, the Prime Minister lashed out at a journalist who claimed the tax fell far short of the “modest” fee claimed by Mr Andrews.

Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews was seen smoking (above) outside an event last week.

“It’s a modest amount – I’ll say it 100 times if you want, and we won’t agree on it, but it’s a modest amount,” Mr Andrews said.

The heated debate continued with the journalist describing the fees as potentially “the straw that broke the camel’s back” for owners.

“I’ll leave the camels to you as there are a few lumps in your arguing companion,” replied Mr. Andrews.

Mr Andrews announced his resignation from Victoria’s top job at a snap press conference on Tuesday.

“Seriously, if you want to tell me that $7.50 per hundred dollars – and because it’s higher than what happens in Florence, New York or Auckland – moms and dads are worse off , this is not true.

“People need a place to live. Everyone needs a place to live.

The prime minister admitted the tax would not be universally popular, but hopes the “modest” tax will raise $70 million a year to build and maintain social housing.

Airbnb Australia and New Zealand head of public policy Michael Crosby said the tax gave hotels a clean chit and a figure in line with international standards between three and five per cent would have been more appropriate.