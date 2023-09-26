Max Gawn reveals the secret message he wore to the Brownlow Medal in honour of Demons teammate Christian Petracca

Skipper publicly showed his support for Petracca

Revealed message on camera at Brownlow

Lions star Lachie Neale accepted the award

Melbourne Demons skipper Max Gawn made it crystal clear who he wanted to see win the Brownlow Medal on Monday night.

Gawn, 31, had the words ‘C. Petracca 3 Votes’ stitched to the inside of his snazzy YSG Tailors jacket for footy’s most glamorous awards ceremony.

While his teammate Christian Petracca failed to win the top prize, the champion midfielder did well with 26 votes. five behind winner Lachie Neale of the Brisbane Lions.

It was not a night without controversy, with many footy fans shocked by some of the referees’ voting decisions.

Even Neale was surprised by some of the voices coming his way.

Neale picked up his second Brownlow Medal ahead of Western Bulldogs captain Marcus Bontempelli (29) and Collingwood’s Nick Daicos (28).

Neale admitted he was ‘surprised’ when he claimed three votes against GWS in round six after 20 disposals and six approvals.

Lions teammate Charlie Cameron scored seven goals in the same match against the Giants, while GWS stars Josh Kelly and Stephen Coniglio had 41 and 38 disposals respectively.

“There were probably games where I thought I would poll a little later in the middle of the season where I didn’t get any votes, or there were ones where I thought I might get two or three that game,” said Neale.

“So I guess it comes full circle, swings and roundabouts.

“And yeah, I was lucky to poll that (GWS) one match, but maybe unlucky on some others, so I don’t really know. That’s the beauty of the Brownlow, isn’t it?

“You never know how the referees will vote and yes, luckily it fell my way in the end.”

Lachie Neale (pictured, with wife Julie after winning the Brownlow) was shocked to win the coveted award for a second time, joining rare company in the AFL as a dual recipient

There have been increasing calls to give AFL referees access to statistics before they vote, or to disenfranchise them entirely after a series of Brownlow clashes

Questions were raised about some matches in which Lachie Neale polled votes on other players who had apparently played better games

Jason Horne-Francis raised eyebrows as he won three votes despite a below-average performance for Port against Geelong in Round 14

It turned out to be one of many curious voice quirks.

In the second round against Carlton, Geelong’s Jeremy Cameron scored six goals, took eight points and collected 25 disposals, but earned only one vote.

Melbourne key forward Jacob van Rooyen earned two votes against Richmond in round six after scoring three goals from eight disposals.

All his goals and half his touches came after three-quarter time, with coach Simon Goodwin admitting he had thought about replacing him.

And young Port Adelaide player Jason Horne-Francis bizarrely took home all three votes for a 14-disposal performance against Geelong in Round 14.

Neale also felt Collingwood’s Nick Daicos was unlucky to walk away empty-handed.

“He’s had such a great season so far and it’s not over for him yet (Grand Final), but if it hadn’t been for his injury I think the medal would have been his and he would have been a very would have been a deserved winner. ,’ he said.

“His injury probably cost him a Brownlow Medal, but I’m sure he’ll be there for the next 15 years.”