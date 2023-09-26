Tue. Sep 26th, 2023

    Ask the GOP Debaters if They Support Trump’s Open Fascism

    Ask the GOP Debaters if They Support Trump’s Open Fascism

    Donald Trump lost his damn mind this weekend. Or to be more accurate, he revealed more clearly than usual the madman wannabe dictator that lurks within him. But for all that, he did one thing that seemed impossible. He created the opportunity for this Wednesday’s Republican debate to seem relevant.

    Admittedly, a debate among a pack of spineless nonentities (who have no more chance of being president than you or I) probably deserves scrutiny from the Food and Drug Administration as a form of broadcast Klonopin. If you even bother to tune in, it is likely to put you to sleep in minutes.

    But what if Fox News moderators Dana Perino, and Ilia Calderon actually took their jobs seriously? (I’m not including co-moderator Stuart Varney—a shameless hack beyond all redemption—in this question.)

