LeBron James’ son Bronny is ‘doing very well’ says USC head coach Andy Enfield, despite the guard missing the Trojans first official practice after suffering cardiac arrest in July

Last year, teammate Vincent Iwuchukwu went into cardiac arrest, but returned

Enfield also said that James is currently ‘getting caught up in some school work’

DailyMail.com provides all the latest international sports news

<!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

USC head basketball coach Andy Enfield announced that Bronny James is “doing very well” despite missing the first practice of the season.

Bronny, the eldest son of Los Angeles Laker LeBron James, suffered cardiac arrest during a team practice in July.

“Bronny is doing really well,” Enfield said after practice. ‘But from a medical point of view we can’t say anything about it. He is going to class and doing very well in school, and we are very happy for him.”

After Bronny spent three days in a local LA hospital, the James family released a statement saying that a congenital heart defect was the likely cause of the soon-to-be 19-year-old’s cardiac arrest.

“He’s there when he can,” Enfield said of James on Monday. “And he’s doing some school work and doing really well. His grades are currently excellent and he is a true student-athlete.”

USC head basketball coach Andy Enfield announced that Bronny James is ‘doing very well’

James missed the team’s first official practice after suffering cardiac arrest in July

Last season, fellow Trojan Vincent Iwuchukwu went into cardiac arrest but returned to play

James’ teammate DJ Rodman – the son of Hall of Famer Dennis Rodman – also talked about how the freshman guard was incredibly positive after the incident and quickly returned to joking once he started feeling better.

“He’s just a really positive guy, and every time I see him it’s just a big smile and a ‘How are you?’ Rodman said

‘I’m so relieved it wasn’t anything more serious than that. I mean, it was just very, I wouldn’t say traumatizing, but it was a huge hit for (us) and I had to run away (from the gym). I couldn’t handle another one.’

Rodman noted that he has seen two other friends go into cardiac arrest.

‘It does not matter who you are. It doesn’t matter how invincible you think you are,” Rodman continued.

‘It can happen to anyone. And I know I don’t take anything for granted. I know Bronny never took anything for granted. And I’m just glad he’s great.”

Enfield did not provide a timetable for James to return to the field, but did say coaches and teammates were excited to see him play again eventually.

“We expect him to be a very valuable part of our basketball team,” Enfield said. ‘But everything will be fine. He is the ultimate teammate because he wants to win, and he has such a personal relationship with all his teammates. If you see him on the field and you’re nearby, that’s the first thing you notice within five or 10 minutes – and it’s contagious.

“So that’s why we’re going to miss that here until he comes back. But he’s definitely a big part of our team.”

USC faced a similar situation last year when big man Vincent Iwuchukwu went into cardiac arrest in July before eventually returning to the court in January to play 14 games.