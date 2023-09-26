The Bachelor’s Snezana Wood, 42, shows off her incredible physique in a purple bikini during family holiday in Noosa

<!–

Just over a year ago, she welcomed her fourth child.

And Bachelorette star Snezana Wood looked every bit the yummy mummy as she hit the beach in Noosa on Thursday.

The 42-year-old looked fit and fabulous as she enjoyed a dip with her husband Sam and their daughters Willow, four, Charlie, three, and Harper, one.

Snezana showed off her incredible figure in a purple bikini and white cover-up as she watched her daughters play on the sand.

She tied her long blonde locks into a high bun and wore dark sunglasses to protect herself from the summer sun.

Her husband Sam also showed off his toned physique in printed shorts as he spent time with his daughters on the beach.

Snezana recently revealed her inspiration for going blonde, telling her Instagram fans that she was inspired by Margot Robbie’s Barbie movie to make the dramatic change.

The beauty shared a video of herself rocking her gorgeous blonde locks as she prances around in a black bra and matching leather pants.

“Barbie made me do it,” she captioned the images.

It wasn’t long before many of Snezana’a’s famous friends were gushing over her stunning makeover.

“I love this girl,” ex-WAG Kyly Clarke wrote, while Dylan Alcott’s sexologist girlfriend Chantelle Otten added: “Yas queen.”

Snezana is best known for her appearance on The Bachelor in 2015, where she met her current husband Sam.

Sam is also stepfather to 18-year-old Eve, Snezana’s daughter from a previous marriage.