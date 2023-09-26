I had children in my 30s – this is why I want everyone to have kids in their 20s: ‘Do it when you’re young’

<!–

A 36-year-old woman has urged women to have babies in their 20s, instead of waiting until their 30s like she did.

Kelly Convey, a popular stand-up comedian from the United Kingdom, took to TikTok to explain her “ageist” stance on motherhood.

This was revealed when her “creaky old knees” woke her baby as she snuck out of the room.

“If you want to have kids, do it young, do it in your 20s, do it when you’re 18,” she said.

“The worst thing about having kids in your 30s is when you spend 20 minutes trying to get your baby to sleep…and when you leave the room, the clicking of your knuckles wakes him up.” , she said.

The spiel was delivered completely deadpan.

“My baby just woke up because my knees gave out. I click,” she said.

She added that another benefit of putting off kids in your 20s is “getting your life back” in your 30s “while your joints are failing you.”

The post went viral and attracted 14,000 comments.

“I had 1 at 21 and 1 at 38, what was I thinking,” one woman laughed.

“I was 1 at 21 then 23 then 34, I definitely felt a difference physically the older I got.” It was easier when I was younger. agreed another.

“Not to mention, lack of sleep is easier to deal with in your 20s,” said another.

But not everyone agreed with his position.

“My joints were clicking when I was 20, so I’m kidding you,” one mother said.

“I actually click less than I did in my 20s, so that’s a nice surprise,” added another.

‘No. Have them when you’re ready. You can be 18 or 35, it doesn’t matter.

Others joked that it’s hard to find good men at 31 – let alone 18.

This is the second time the mother has gone this viral with relatable parenting content.

In June, she was left red-faced after accidentally showing the delivery man – before he sent the “mortifying” photo to her husband and neighbors.