Zurich Film Festival: ‘The American’ Director Anton Corbijn Named President of Jury

Anton Corbijn, the famous Dutch photographer and film director (Check, The American, To live) will lead this year’s competition jury for the 2023 Zurich Film Festival.

Joining Corbijn on the Zurich jury is two-time Oscar-nominated producer Finola Dwyer (BrooklynAn Education), French director Laure de Clermont-Tonnerre (Mustang), Finnish filmmaker Juho Kuosmanen (Compartment No. 6), and VFX artist Bryce Nielsen (Roma, Iron Man 2). Together they will judge the competition line-up at ZFF 2023, which runs from September 28 to October 8, and present the Golden Eye award for best film, which carries a cash prize of CHF 25,000 ($27,400).

Malte Grunert, producer of four-time Oscar winner No news from the western frontwill lead the jury for Zurich’s Focus sidebar, along with Oscar-nominated producer Gabrielle Tana (Philomena); Katrin Renz, a producer of Margarethe von Trotta’s Ingeborg Bachmann – Journey through the desert; editor Heike Parplies (Toni Erdmann); and Swiss actor Sven Schelker (The Circle).

Two-time Oscar nominee Feras Fayyad (Last men in Aleppo, The cave) will lead the jury of the documentary section, together with Romanian director Monica Lazurean-Gorgan (A simple breath), Swiss-Italian film editor Claudio Cea (Wilder, Crazy Heidi), American director Crystal Moselle (The Wolf Pack) and Indian filmmaker Shaunak Sen (Everything that breathes).