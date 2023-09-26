Julia Fox reveals there ‘wasn’t any sex’ when she was dating Kanye West as she shares an insight into their fling

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

Julia Fox has revealed there was ‘no sex involved’ in her relationship with Kanye West when they briefly dated early last year.

The Italian-American actress and model, 33, said it was “not about that” as she described the relationship between the unlikely pair.

Kanye and Julia stepped out together for the first time months after his divorce from ex-wife Kim Kardashian and made headlines thanks to their daring matching outfits.

Julia, who will soon release her new memoir, talks about her sexual relationships in the book, but she does not mention Kanye.

In an interview with The New York Times, Julia was asked about the details she recorded and what “a friend (who she doesn’t describe having sex with) is Kanye.”

Julia replied, “Because there wasn’t one. That wasn’t really the point.’

During their romance, Julia was gifted an Hermès Birkin bag by the Yeezy designer, and she told the interviewer that she kept it after their divorce.

It comes after Julia and another of Kanye’s exes, Amber Rose, had a discussion about dating the troubled rapper on an episode of Julia’s podcast Forbidden fruits.

They discussed their “Cinderella moments” while dating Kanye and being “thrown to the sharks.”

They claimed that Kanye, who is now ‘married’ to Bianca Censori, tends to ‘love bomb’ his new girlfriends. Love bombing is an attempt to influence someone by showing attention and affection.

Julia’s short-lived fling with Kanye lasted six weeks in 2022, while Amber’s two-year romance burned brightly from 2008 to 2010.

Both relationships boosted Julia and Amber’s careers, thrusting them into the global spotlight virtually overnight.

After getting the awkwardness out of the way, Julia delved further into the subject of Kanye, saying, “Sooo, I don’t know if we want to talk about it or not.”

“I thought this was going to come up,” Amber laughed, to which Julia joked, “Whatever, we both did it, it’s fine.” Literally, I get so much sh** for it.”

“Welcome to my life,” joked Amber, who then admitted that she doesn’t shy away from “her history with the Gold Digger hitmaker” “because it’s a really big part of my story and how I became famous.”

From there, Amber talked about her shocking transformation from a struggling model to a world-famous girlfriend, saying, “I think the funny thing is I didn’t have anyone to look at and say, ‘Okay, this happened to her, so it will happen to her too. me.”

“I was the first, I was the girlfriend and then all of a sudden I was walking around alone and paparazzi were following me, alone, and I said, ‘I’m not famous, he’s not with me.’ You do not do that. You don’t have to follow me.”

Amber likened sudden fame to being “thrown to the sharks” and ultimately addressed Kanye’s public meltdown.

“Years of buildup will make a motherfucker look crazy after a while because you’ve just had enough,” the video vixen explained. “I absolutely cannot make excuses for the things he says because I don’t agree with them.”

Julia gave her two cents, sharing that Kanye has “always been the same” but said his behavior has become “more extreme.”

Julia gave some insight into Kanye, saying, “I feel like he’s always had really lofty dreams and always pushed the boundaries, as much as he could, pushed the boundaries – like if you tell the man no, he’s going to do that find a way to get a yes.”

Amber agreed to be Kanye’s date to the 2008 Grammys, which resulted in a shopping frenzy to find a dress that made her feel like “Cinderella or Beautiful Woman.”

“I couldn’t believe it,” Amber recalled. ‘I was crying in the store. It was just shocking because I had been so poor all my life….”

But both women eventually came around and saw their “fairytale” feuds with West as a classic “love bomb,” with Julia admitting that she’s “a sucker for a good love bomb.”

Amber and Julia’s time with Kanye marked the end of his marriage to Kim Kardashian, 42, who started dating her soon-to-be ex-husband in 2012.

The couple married in 2014 and share four children together: daughters North, nine, and Chicago, five, and sons Psalm, three, and Saint, seven.

Kim filed for divorce from West in 2021, citing irreconcilable differences and initially agreeing to joint custody prior to a breakdown in 2022 that saw the former couple fall out over their children.