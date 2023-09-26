EU Ambassador opens 28th edition of European Film Festival in Lebanon

NNA – Ambassador of the European Union to Lebanon, Sandra De Waele, opened the 28thnbsp;edition of the European Film Festival in Lebanon on Monday 25 September 2023 at the Sursock Museum.

The following is the EU Ambassadorrsquo;s speech:

ldquo;I am delighted to be standing here today, to open my first European Film Festival as EU Ambassador to Lebanon. This may be a first for me, but it is most definitely not a first for the festival: tonight we are opening the 28th edition of a festival that over the years has become a landmark in Lebanonrsquo;s cultural agenda.nbsp;

The first European Film Festival in Lebanon took place thirty years ago, in 1993… Three decades of European Film Festivalshellip; That is quite somethinghellip;. It is very telling of the strong cultural ties between us.nbsp;

I visited Lebanon for the first time some ten years ago, and like many Europeans, quickly felt a connection to your country. Maybe it is because of the mix of languages that we hear on the streets. Maybe itrsquo;s the cultural diversity that reminds us of Europe. Maybe itrsquo;s the variety of Lebanonrsquo;s landscapes, or the familiar scents and flavours that we come across in the countries around the Mediterranean Sea. But without any doubt, it is also – maybe even most importantly – the fact that in Lebanon, you feel free. Free to speak your mind, free to simply be yourself.nbsp;nbsp;

And that is what the European Film Festival is all about. Over the years, the Festival grew into a platform to promote creativity and defend freedom of expression. It has become a welcoming space for us to come together and exchange on issues that matter to both Lebanese and Europeans.nbsp;nbsp;

Ceci est refleacute;teacute; chaque anneacute;e dans la seacute;lection varieacute;e de films proposeacute;s par nos Etats Membres. Le programme de cette eacute;dition comprend 27 long-meacute;trages reacute;cents des diffeacute;rents pays de lrsquo;Union europeacute;enne, y-inclus le film qui a remporteacute; le plus grand nombre de Ceacute;sars en 2023.nbsp;

Il y en a pour tous les goucirc;ts: des classiques restaureacute;s pour les nostalgiques parmi nous, des dessins animeacute;s pour les enfants (ou pour tous les jeunes drsquo;esprit), un cineacute;-concert pour les amateurs de musique, et bien plus encore.nbsp;nbsp;nbsp;

Like Europe, Lebanon has a rich and diverse cultural heritage that takes many forms ndash; and cinema is only one of them. In recent years, despite the challenges brought by the crisis, many Lebanese movies have made it to international festivals. And this is something to be proud of. To honour Lebanese cinema, the European Film Festival will close on October 4th, with the premiere of Riverbed, by Lebanese director Bassem Breish. We will also continue the tradition of screening short films produced by young, emerging Lebanese filmmakers and we will be awarding prizes to the best among them.nbsp;

I would like to thank all our partners for their contribution to this 28th edition: Metropolis Association for putting together a rich and diverse programme in Beirut, Hermel, Saida, Tripoli, Jounieh, Byblos and Zahleacute;; our Member States for their invaluable contribution through films, awards and workshops; and the Sursock Museum for hosting us in such a magical setting tonight.nbsp;

Le festival nrsquo;aurait pas connu un tel succegrave;s ndash; et une telle expansion – au cours des anneacute;es sans le soutien des milliers drsquo;amateurs de cineacute;ma qui ont assisteacute; aux seacute;ances depuis 1993. Merci agrave; vous, de nous avoir accompagneacute; dans cette aventure.nbsp;nbsp;

Without further ado, I leave the floor to my colleague, Ambassador Jesuacute;s Santos Aguado, who will tell us more about Ramona, the film presented by Spain that will be opening the 28th edition of the European Film Festival.nbsp;

I hope you will enjoy the festival.rdquo;nbsp;nbsp;

