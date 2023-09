NNA ndash; The price of 95 octane fuel remained stable on Tuesday, nbsp;and that of 98nbsp; octane fuel dropped by 1000 LBP, while the price of diesel increased by 15000 LBP and that of gas dropped by 16000 LBP.

The new prices are follows:nbsp; nbsp; nbsp;

– Gasoline 95 octane: 1843,000 LBP

– Gasoline 98 octane: 1888,000 LBP

– Diesel Oil: 1765,000 LBP

– Gas Canister: 954,000 LBP

nbsp;

nbsp;

======================R.H.