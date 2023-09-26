Kylie Minogue hints she will attend ARIA awards after being nominated for four gongs – followed by a possible Australian tour

<!–

Kylie Minogue has revealed she will be attending this year’s ARIA Awards in Australia.

The 55-year-old pop star has been nominated for four awards, with the ceremony set to take place at Sydney’s Hordern Pavilion on November 15.

The pop princess is in the running for Best Independent Release, Best Pop Release, Best Solo Artist and Song of the Year after releasing her 16th studio album, Tension, which features the hit single Padam Padam.

Kylie told ABC News this week that she would like to collect her prizes in person if she wins.

‘Four ARIAs! Isn’t that wonderful,” she said, before adding, “I hope so,” when asked if she would be coming back to Australia for the show

Additionally, Kylie added that she was eager to tour Down Under, but was still finalizing plans.

“We’re trying to make decisions… I would love to tour with them, but we’re just trying to figure it out,” she added shyly.

Kylie also dropped a major hint about going on tour as she promoted her new album Tension with a series of radio appearances on Monday.

Speaking to Roman Kemp on the Capital FM Breakfast Show, the Padam Padam hitmaker was asked about the album and whether she was planning to go on tour.

At first she replied cryptically, “Hmm.” But when pressed, she admitted: ‘I’m very tempted. I think deeply about it.’

Kylie has been busy promoting her latest single Tension, from her album of the same name, which reached number 6 on the UK Big Top 40 earlier this month.

The song is Kylie’s 53rd Big Top 40 hit and with Tension she becomes the only female artist to score a No. 1 album in Britain in five consecutive decades.

Her sixteenth studio album, Tension, has already spawned Padam Padam, which went number one and went viral on TikTok, and Tension will follow in his footsteps.