Are you open to roleplaying with a chatbot? Experience an uncanny realism with this unusual AI bot that can send erotic voice notes and sexts.

From ChatGPT to virtual girlfriends, a variety of weird and wonderful chatbots have emerged in recent months amid the proliferation of artificial intelligence (AI).

But the latest AI-powered app is possibly the strangest yet.

Users of erotic audio platform BLOOM can now send and receive text messages and voice notes from their favorite characters, with the launch of AI ‘role-playing’ chatbots.

The move, which its creators say will set a “new, realistic standard for pleasure,” will allow nearly half a million BLOOM users to chat directly with erotic characters and receive voice messages with the characters’ voices.

The AI ​​model that powers these chatbots has been trained to ensure they stay true to the style and personality of the audio story characters, so whether you’re chatting with Rob, the charming ranch hand, or having a late night conversation with a ‘strict German’, Professor Roman’, the AI ​​ensures the robot never breaks character.

BLOOM CEO Hannah Albertshauser said the company strives to “create characters that our users can genuinely identify with, with our exceptional voice actors and talented writers bringing them to life.”

“When it comes to sexual content, we all have unique and specific desires that we want to see fulfilled,” he explained.

‘And the more dynamic and customizable an experience can be, the more the user’s exact preferences and desires can be met.

“This is what we set out to change by introducing a feature where users can tell their favorite voices exactly what they’re in the mood for and what fantasies they want to explore.”

BLOOM says its platform caters to a wide range of audiences and sexualities, and emphasizes that this new AI has been created with safety in mind.

According to the company, the chatbots have been trained to “consider consent and safe words” and will encourage users to lead the conversation, selecting the tone of the interaction.

Sex educator and sexologist Susannah Weiss, who previously wrote stories for BLOOM, said the characters are so respectful and stated they could be “helpful for people overcoming sexual trauma, relationship abuse, or body image issues.”

Ms. Weiss added that she “left the conversation with my chosen character feeling uplifted and excited to try out some of the fantasies we discussed with a real person.”

In any case of AI implementation, there is always the concern that further automation could leave human workers out of work.

However, BLOOM and its voice actors remain optimistic about the potential impact of AI.

Erotic voice actress ‘Lizzy’, who wished to keep her identity private, said that “AI is a concern when so many companies want things cheap, fast and forever, so waste and usage restrictions are key.” .

“Actors deserve to know exactly what their voice is used for and have the opportunity to give consent for each unique case,” he said.

“I think the caveats about using AI voices will also be important as the voices become more and more realistic.”

However, Lizzy assures that BLOOM’s AI clearly indicates that its digital double will only be used for this chatbot and will not be sold to other buyers.

Lizzy also says she receives residual payments every time her robot generates audio, meaning “it’s basically like I’m getting paid to work.”

While BLOOM claims its unique approach to chatbots is an industry first, it isn’t the first company to let people live out their fantasies with an AI.

Earlier this year, Snapchat influencer Caryn Marjorie rented a virtual AI clone of herself for her fans to enjoy “erotic discourse” with a chat service that runs for $1 (80 pence) per minute.

Marjorie’s first was followed shortly after by Onlyfans star Kaitlyn Siragusa, better known as Amouranth, who created a bot to allow her followers to indulge their “wildest fantasies” from the comfort of their smartphone.

For $1 (80p) per minute, users can chat with an AI-powered bot trained to emulate the star’s personality, and for an additional $36 (£29) per hour, users can receive eerily realistic voice notes from the AI ​​Amouranth .