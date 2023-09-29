Khreiss: Will rejecting dialogue solve the nation’s crisis?

NNA – Member of the ldquo;Development and Liberationrdquo; parliamentary bloc, MP Ali Khreiss, called for quot;dialogue, convergence, and accepting House Speaker Nabih Berrirsquo;s invitation in order to get out of the crises,quot;nbsp;adding, ldquo;We support any initiative that comes from abroad that would help resolve the crisis.quot;

Speaking at a memorial ceremony held in the town of Badyas on Wednesday, Khreiss said: quot;Lebanon is going through a difficult stage and a real crisis in light of the rejection of the initiative launched by Speaker Nabih Berri, as some do not want the country to recover from its crises.quot;

He continued to question, ldquo;Where will they take this country, and will they solve the nationrsquo;s crisis by rejecting dialogue?rdquo;

