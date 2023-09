NNA – Caretaker Minister of Agriculture,nbsp;Abbas Hajj Hassan, wrote today on platform ldquo;Xrdquo;:nbsp;ldquo;All salutesnbsp;to the efforts of Her Excellency, the Minister of Climate Change and Environment of the United Arab Emirates, which she is exertingnbsp;tonbsp;make the COP28 hosted by the city of Dubai a success in the coming days, and we affirm that climate change is intertwined with food security and affects it.rdquo;

nbsp;

=========R.Sh.