    Berri cables Iraqi Prime Minister, Parliament Speaker offering his condolences over Hamdaniya fire victims

    Sep 27, 2023

    NNA – Speaker of the House,nbsp;Nabih Berri, cablednbsp;today Iraqi Prime Minister,nbsp;Mohammed Shia#39;nbsp;Al Sudani, andnbsp;Iraqi Parliament Speaker, Mohamed al-Halbousi, offering his deepest condolences for the fallen victims of the Hamdaniya fire in Nineveh Governorate.

    quot;With feelings of sadness and sympathy, we received the news of the painful tragedy that befell Iraq as a result of the horrific fire that occurred innbsp;the Al-Hamdaniya area in Nineveh Governorate, where hundreds of people were killed and wounded. In the name of the Lebanese people and the Parliament, I share with you, the brotherly Iraqi people, and the families of the victims the sincerest condolences, asking God Almighty to have mercy upon the victims,nbsp;to grantnbsp;the wounded speedy recovery, and to bless Iraq with security, safety, and stability,rdquo; Speaker Berri said in his cables.

