Russia’s Back-From-the-Dead Admiral Insists ‘Nothing Happened’

Black Sea Fleet/Handout via Reuters

Russia’s back-from-the-dead commander of the Black Sea Fleet has appeared in a new video released by state-controlled media declaring that “life goes on” after he was rumored to have died in a Ukrainian missile strike.

Admiral Viktor Sokolov appeared to comment directly on reports of his death in comments to a reporter published by Izvestia. Asked to say a few words to residents of Sevastopol regarding “what happened,” Sokolov replied: “And what happened? Nothing happened.”

He went on to boast of how the Black Sea Fleet is “successfully” fulfilling all of its tasks.

Read more at The Daily Beast.