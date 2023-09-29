Princess Charlene of Monaco denies ‘exhausting’ rumours about trouble in her marriage to Prince Albert – and reveals the reason she deleted her Instagram account

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

Princess Charlene of Monaco has once again denied rumors that her marriage to Prince Albert is in jeopardy, calling the reports “exhausting”.

The Monegasque royal, 45, has just returned to Monaco after a solo trip to her native South Africa where she was visiting family.

The trip marked her first visit to the country since 2021, when she suffered from a horrific illness that kept her away from her husband and eight-year-old twins for several months because she could not take the plane.

During her latest visit, she revealed in an interview that she was tired of hearing rumors of problems in her marriage to Albert, 65, and admitted she had no idea where they came from – while shedding light on his decision to delete his Instagram page this summer.

The comments come after she told a publication in Monaco that she was “serene and happy” in her marriage – denying rumors that surfaced in German and French media that she was “now living in Switzerland” and that his marriage was “ceremonial”.

Princess Charlene, 45, described rumors of problems in her marriage to Prince Albert, 65, as “exhausting”.

Speaking to South African newspaper News24, the princess, who shares twins Jacques and Gabriella with Prince Albert, said: “I find the rumors (about my marriage) tiring and exhausting.”

She was referring in particular to assertions from the German newspaper Bild and the French newspaper Voici according to which she had moved to Switzerland and returned to Monaco “by appointment” to carry out her official commitments with the prince.

Insisting there is “nothing wrong” in her marriage, the former Olympic swimmer said: “I just don’t understand where these rumors are coming from.”

The royal mother of two explained that she deleted her Instagram account to protect her family’s privacy.

Speculation about the couple’s marriage intensified further this summer when Charlene deleted her Instagram account.

However, the mother-of-two shut down speculation surrounding her decision, saying it was purely to protect her children’s privacy.

She revealed she wanted to keep the twins away from the “pressure” of life in the public eye for as long as possible – although she admits they are already figuring things out.

Speaking about the close-knit siblings, she said she was “grateful” to know they will always be there for each other.

Princess Charlene made her return to public engagements in Monaco on Monday evening by joining the Monaco Association of Seniors for an evening of celebration.

She beamed as she shared a ballroom dance with one of the association members and received an elegant bouquet of flowers from the other members.

Reports that Prince Albert and Princess Charlene’s relationship were fragile date back to their wedding day in 2011, when she was dubbed the “runaway bride” by French media for apparently trying to elope before the ceremony (a suggestion she later mocked).

In 2021, Princess Charlene’s extended visit to South Africa once again fueled rumors, since she was not seen in Monaco for ten months.

Upon her return to the principality, Albert claimed she was “overwhelmed” and “sick”, telling People magazine that it had become “pretty obvious” within hours of Charlene’s return that she was “sick”, before traveling to Switzerland for further treatment.

He said the former Olympian “realized she needed help”, adding: “She was overwhelmed and couldn’t cope with her official duties, life in general or even family life “.

The prince said the final decision-making process regarding treatment involved an intervention-style meeting with family members, explaining: “I sat him down with his brothers and a sister-in-law. She had already made her decision and we just wanted her to confirm it in front of us. She wanted this.

“She already knew that the best thing to do was to go and rest and follow real medically supervised treatment. And not in Monaco. For confidentiality reasons, it would have to be somewhere outside of Monaco.

Meanwhile, he revealed Gabriella and Jacques would “visit” Charlene once they had the “medical green light”, saying the twins “knew she was tired” and “not quite her -even “.