Mikati cables condolences to Iraqi counterpart

NNA – Prime Minister Najib Mikati cablednbsp;todaynbsp;Iraqi Prime Ministernbsp;Muhammad Shia#39; Al Sudani, offering his condolences fornbsp;the victims of the major fire that occurred in Nineveh Governorate.

quot;We are saddened by the affliction of brotherly Iraq with the loss of hundreds of victims, dead and wounded, as a result of the horrific fire in the Al-Hamdaniya area in Nineveh Governorate,quot; Mikati#39;s cable read.

quot;On this sad occasion, we can only express to the brotherly Iraqi people our solidarity and deepestnbsp;condolences, asking God Almighty to havenbsp;abundant mercy upon the victims, and to grant the wounded a speedy recovery….We are confident that brotherly Iraq will rise from this calamity and return to its state of wellbeing,rdquo; the cable concluded.

R.Sh.