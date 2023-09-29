Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are ‘TROLLING all of us’, claims NFL analyst Colin Cowherd… as he says Chiefs star is ‘very good with social media’ and his brand is ‘exploding’

Cowherd said the relationship is solely focused on raising Kelce’s profile

Swift sat with Kelce’s mom, Donna, at the Chiefs-Bears game in KC on Sunday

The budding relationship between Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift is not a love story, but rather a calculated publicity stunt masterminded by the social media-savvy NFL star, according to Fox Sports’ Colin Cowherd.

“I’m not usually into these kinds of things, and I feel like they’re making fun of all of us, but the relationship between Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift is potentially fantastic,” Cowherd told his audience on FS1’s ‘The Herd’ .

“I feel like the Kelce’s are really good with social media, his brand is exploding and he’s in about six commercials now.”

As much of the universe knows by now, Swift and Kelce were rumored to be dating weeks before Sunday, when the 33-year-old pop star watched his Kansas City Chiefs destroy the Chicago Bears 42-10.

And in case there was any doubt, Swift watched from a suite next to Kelce’s mother, Donna, and was later seen leaving Arrowhead Stadium with the All-Pro tight end.

Kelce, a two-time Super Bowl champion, was already among the NFL’s most popular players before hooking up with Swift, thanks to a number of endorsement deals and a popular podcast he does with his brother Jason, a Philadelphia Eagles center.