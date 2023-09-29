Sydney harbourside mansion once owned by advertising icon John Singleton hits the market for an eye-watering $85million

<!–

A luxury Sydney Harborside mansion once owned by advertising icon John Singleton has been listed on the market for an eye-watering $85 million.

This extravagant property is located in the upscale suburb of Rose Bay, and if it sells for the listed price, it will become one of the most expensive homes ever sold in Australia.

It is located on a plot of 3000 m² and stands out from neighboring residences by its unique architecture, because it is shaped like the letter A.

This exquisite estate boasts a wide variety of attractive features including a tennis court, large swimming pool and stunning harbor views.

The lavish property is perfect for families and features an incredible combination of cutting-edge architecture and traditional elements, such as stone walls and cobbled walkways.

Singleton bought the property in 1976 for $418,000 – the equivalent of $3.2 million in today’s dollars – and sold it three years later for more than double what he paid.

The property is currently owned by Adrienne Dan – the wife of famous neurosurgeon Noel Dan – and has undergone extensive renovations and if it sells for the listed price it will be the fourth most expensive house ever sold in Sydney.

It comes as Singleton offloads his horse racing empire as well as his Central Coast home to move to the beach.

Singleton, 81, is putting his $100 million empire up for sale after revealing the promise he made to himself about leaving the sport.

“I feel sorry for those old guys who look grumpy at the races,” Singleton said News Corp.. “I always said I would sell even though I’ve been doing this for 50 years.”

Singleton sells more than 100 of his horses to his Strawberry Hill Stud, along with mares, foals, yearlings and racehorses.

He is also putting his Mount White home on the market with sales expected to bring a total of $100 million.

His racing career has allowed him to own some exceptional horses, including More Joyous, Gypsy Kingdom and Strawberry Road.

Singleton plans to “end up on a beach” and is looking for an uncrowded location in Australia.

He originally planned to spend six months a year in Hawaii, but ended up selling his luxurious $9.3 million beach house in February 2022 because he missed his homeland.

