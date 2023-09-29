Iranian Revolutionary Guard places “Noor 3” satellite into the Earth’s orbit

NNA – Iranian Space Organization spokesman Hussein Delirian announced on Wednesday that the quot;Noor 3quot; satellite had been successfully launched into space, according to quot;Russia Todayquot;.

Delirian said, ldquo;The Noor 3 satellite was successfully placed in an orbit of 450 kilometers moments ago, by the satellitersquo;s carrier, Qasid, and by the Air and Space Forces of the Revolutionary Guards.rdquo;

For his part, Iranian Minister of Communications Issa Zarepour announced, ldquo;With the efforts of specialists in the Air and Space Forces of the Revolutionary Guard, a few moments ago the imaging satellite ldquo;Noor 3rdquo; was placed by the Iranian satellite carrier Qassed into orbit 450 kilometers from Earth.rdquo;

He said: ldquo;I congratulate on this success to all those working in the space field in the country and the specialists in the Revolutionary Guard.rdquo;

