    Putin offers condolences to Iraq’s leadership over the Hamdaniya fire victims

    Sep 27, 2023

    NNA – Russian President Vladimir Putin offered his condolences to his Iraqi counterpart Abdul Latif Rashid and Prime Minister Muhammad al-Sudani for the victims of the fire that left more than 100 dead in the Hamdaniya district last night, according to quot;Russia Todayquot;.

    quot;Accept our sincere condolences over the fire in Hamdaniya, which led to many casualties. It is especially sad that this tragedy occurred during a wedding,quot; Putin wrote in a condolence message posted on the Kremlin#39;s website.

    The Russian President asked to convey words of condolence and support to the families and friends of the victims, and wishes for a speedy recovery to all those injured.

    The Iraqi Red Crescent announced, on Wednesday morning, that the number of victims of the fire that destroyed a wedding hall in the Hamdaniya district, east of Mosul, exceeded 450 people, including dead and injured, while information earlier spoke of 100 dead.

