Best International Travel Insurance of October 2023

If you’re planning your next vacation or trip out of the country, be sure to factor in travel insurance. Unexpected events such as lost luggage or medical emergencies can drain your bank account. Travel insurance steps in to provide you with peace of mind and financial protection while you’re abroad.

Best International Travel Insurance

Allianz Travel Insurance: Best overallWorld Nomads: Best for adventure travelTravel Insured: Best for trip interruption coverageTravelex: Best for familiesSeven Corners: Best for long-term travelGeoBlue: Best for emergency medical coverageJohn Hancock: Best for seniorsBerkshire Hathaway: Best for cruises

We’ve researched and compiled eight of the best travel insurance companies for international travel. Below you’ll find coverage details, pricing, and unique features.

Compare the Best International Travel Insurance

Best Foreign Travel Insurance Frequently Asked Questions

Who is the best company to get international travel insurance?

Travel insurance needs vary depending on your individual circumstance. Choosing an international policy calls for careful consideration of your budget and travel plans. Popular options include Allianz Travel Insurance, World Nomads, and Travel Guard.

Is international health insurance the same as travel insurance?

International health insurance and travel insurance serve different purposes. While both may cover medical expenses, international health insurance provides long-term health insurance for working abroad. Meanwhile, travel insurance offers short-term coverage for the duration of your trip.

What insurance do you need for international travel?

Typically, your regular medical insurance won’t cover travelling abroad, so you’ll want to make sure you have adequate travel medical insurance. Depending on your plans, you may want to purchase additional coverage, such as cancel for any reason insurance and activity insurance if you’re planning on doing anything adventurous like bungee jumping.

International Travel Insurance Company Reviews

Allianz Travel Insurance

Allianz Travel Insurance – Product Name Only offers the ultimate customizable coverage for international trips, whether you’re a frequent jetsetter or an occasional traveler. You can choose from an a la carte of single or multi-trip plans, as well as add-ons, including rental car damage, cancel for any reason (CFAR), adventure sport, and business travel coverage.

The icing on the cake is the highly-rated mobile app, which has a 4.7 out of 5 rating from over 1,800 reviews on Google Play and a 4.8 out of 5 rating from over 13,000 reviews on the Apple Store. So, you can rest easy knowing that you can access your policy and file claims anywhere in the world without a hassle. And with affordable pricing compared to competitors, Allianz is a budget-friendly choice for your international travel insurance needs.

World Nomads Travel Insurance

World Nomads Travel Insurance – Product Name Only offers coverage for over 150 specific activities, so you can focus on the adventure without worrying about gaps in your coverage.

You can select its budget-friendly standard plan, starting at $79. Or if you’re an adrenaline junkie seeking more thrills, you can opt for the World Nomads’ Explorer plan for $120, which includes extra sports like skydiving, scuba diving, and heli-skiing. And World Nomads offers 24/7 assistance, so you can confidently travel abroad, knowing that help is just a phone call away.

Travel Insured Travel Insurance

C&F Travel Insured – Product Name Only offers 100% coverage for trip cancellation, up to 150% for trip interruption, and reimbursement for up to 75% of your non-refundable travel costs with select plans. This means you don’t have to worry about losing your hard-earned money on non-refundable travel costs if your trip ends prematurely.

Travel Insured also stands out for its extensive “reasons for cancellation” coverage. Unlike many insurers, the company covers hurricane warnings from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).

Travelex Travel Insurance

Travelex Travel Insurance – Product Name Only offers coverage for your whole crew, perfect for when you’re planning a family trip. Its family plan insures all your children 17 and under at no additional cost. The travel insurance provider also offers add-ons like adventure sports and car rental collision coverage to protect your family under any circumstance. Got pets? With Travelex’s Travel Select plan, you can also get coverage for your furry friend’s emergency medical and transportation expenses.

Seven Corners Travel Insurance

Seven Corners Travel Insurance – Product Name Only offers specialized coverage that the standard short-term travel insurance policy won’t provide, which is helpful if you’re embarking on a long-term trip. You can choose from several plans, including the Annual Multi-Trip plan, which provides medical coverage for multiple international trips for up to 364 days. This policy also offers COVID-19 medical and evacuation coverage up to $1 million.

You also get the added benefit of incidental expense coverage. This policy will cover remote health-related services and information, treatment of injury or illness, and live consultations via telecommunication.

John Hancock Travel Insurance

John Hancock Travel Insurance – Product Name Only offers specialized plans that cater to seniors, who often have fewer options when it comes to travel insurance. With primary emergency accident and emergency sickness expense coverage and emergency medical evacuation coverage, seniors can rely on their coverage to get the medical help they need.

The company also offers a pre-existing condition waiver, which is especially essential for seniors with age-related conditions that need coverage. John Hancock also provides a 24-hour multilingual hotline for emergency assistance, ensuring seniors are never stranded in an emergency.

Berkshire Hathaway Travel Insurance

Berkshire Hathaway Travel Protection – Product Name Only offers a WaveCare plan that’s designed to offer protection while you’re on a cruise. This policy provides the standard travel insurance coverage, including trip interruption, flight delays or missed connections, and lost luggage.

You’ll also receive cruise-specific coverage for things like if your cruise company goes bankrupt while you’re on the trip, your ship experiences mechanical failures, your cruise line diverts from its scheduled course, or cancellation of pre-paid excursions. Additionally, Berkshire Hathaway is on standby with 24-hour emergency travel assistance if you lose vital travel documents, like your passports, while on a cruise.

How to Find the Right International Travel Insurance Company for You

Different travelers and trips require different types of insurance coverage. So, consider these tips if you’re in the market to insure your trip.

Determine your needs

Assess the nature of your travel (leisure, business, or adventure) and the associated risks (medical emergencies, trip cancellations, etc.)Determine your budget and the amount of coverage you require. Consider the duration of your trip and the countries you’ll be visiting, as some policies won’t cover specific destinations.

Research the reputation of the company

Look for the company’s reviews and ratings from reputable sources like consumer advocacy groups and independent website reviews. Check the provider’s financial stability and credit ratings to ensure they can pay out claims reliably. Investigate the company’s claims process to ensure they can provide support if you need to file a claim.

Compare prices

Obtain quotes from multiple providers to compare rates and coverage options.See if the company provides discounts or special offers to lower your cost. Look at the deductible or any out-of-pocket expenses you may have to pay if you file a claim to determine if you can afford it.

How Much Does International Travel Insurance Cost?

Your policy cost will depend on several factors, such as the length of your trip, destination, coverage limits, and age. Typically, a comprehensive policy includes travel cancellation coverage costs between 5% and 10% of your total trip cost.

If you’re planning an international trip that costs $4,500, you can expect to pay anywhere from $225 to $450 for your policy. Comparing quotes from multiple providers can help you find a budget-friendly travel insurance policy that meets your needs.

Understanding International Travel Insurance Coverage Options

Travel insurance can be confusing, but we’re here to simplify it for you. We’ll break down the industry’s jargon to help you understand what travel insurance covers to help you decide what your policy needs. Bear in mind that exclusions and limitations for your age and destination may apply.

Travel insurance coverage typeWhat is it?Medical coverageCoverage for medical expenses, emergency medical evacuation, and repatriation of remainsTrip cancellation and interruption coverageReimburses you for non-refundable prepaid expenses if you have to cancel or interrupt your trip due to a covered eventBaggage coverageCoverage for lost, stolen, or damaged personal items during your tripTravel delay coverage

Compensates you for expenses related to trip delays such as meals, lodging, and other accommodations

Emergency assistance services

Get 24/7 emergency assistance services like medical and travel assistance or concierge services

Pre-existing medical conditions coverage

Medical coverage for conditions diagnosed before you purchased your policy

Hazardous activities coverage

Coverage for high risk activities like extreme sports or adventure activities

Coverage limits

The amount of coverage you’ll receive for each category in your policy

Deductible

How much you’ll pay before you receive compensation for your claim

Why You Should Trust Us: How We Chose the Best International Travel Insurance Companies

We ranked and assigned superlatives to the best foreign travel insurance companies based on our insurance rating methodology. It focuses on several key factors, including:

Policy types: We analyzed company offerings such as coverage levels, exclusions, and policy upgrades, taking note of providers that offer a range of travel-related issues beyond the standard coverages. Affordability: We recognize that cheap premiums don’t necessarily equate to sufficient coverage. So, we seek providers that offer competitive rates with comprehensive policies and quality customer service. We also call out any discounts or special offers available. Flexibility: Travel insurance isn’t one-size-fits-all. We highlight providers that offer a wide array of coverage options, including single-trip, multi-trip, and long-term policies.Claims handling: The claims process should be pain-free for policyholders. We seek providers that offer a streamlined process via online claims filing and a track record of handling claims fairly and efficiently. Quality customer service: Good customer service is as important as affordability and policy customizability. We highlight companies that offer 24/7 assistance and have a strong record of customer service responsiveness.

We consult user feedback and reviews to determine how each company fares in each category. We also check the provider’s financial rating and volume of complaints via third-party rating agencies.

