Julia Bradbury discusses how her breast tumour was missed on two mammograms before her cancer diagnosis a YEAR later as she shares scan pictures

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

Julia Bradbury has discussed how her breast tumor was missed on two mammograms before her cancer diagnosis.

The TV host, 53, took to Instagram on Tuesday to share a slideshow of videos of herself getting mammograms as she details her diagnosis issues.

She said she has dense breast tissue, which means cancerous tumors are harder to see on a mammogram, causing hers to be missed during two scans.

Dense breast tissue, calcifications and tumors all appear as white areas on the mammogram, making it more difficult to distinguish between the two.

Women with dense breast tissue may also be at higher risk of developing breast cancer, as there are more cells that can become cancerous, according to the NHS.

Struggle: Julia Bradbury has discussed how her breast tumor was missed on two mammograms before her cancer diagnosis

Julia shared a photo of her own mammogram to show the problem doctors were dealing with, and talked about how it took a year for her to be diagnosed with cancer.

The TV star was eventually diagnosed with the disease in September 2021 before undergoing a mastectomy to have her 6cm tumor removed.

Julia shared photos of the scan and of herself getting a mammogram, writing: ‘Women with dense breast tissue may be at greater risk of developing breast cancer because there are more cells that can become cancerous.

‘I have dense breasts. What does that mean? It means that cancerous tumors are harder to see on a mammogram.

‘One doctor described it as looking for a snowflake in a snowstorm. My tumor was missed twice when I went for a mammogram to examine a lump I could feel in my left breast.

‘It took an ultrasound and a whole year before my diagnosis was finally confirmed. On #WorldDenseBreastDay, let’s raise awareness about the challenges of dense breasts and emphasize the importance of seeking additional screenings.

“Discover medical educational resources and know your options. Follow or search #WorldDenseBreastDay for more information.

‘What are dense breasts? Dense breasts: where a greater proportion of the breasts consists of glandular and fibrous tissue than fatty tissue.

‘Spread the word and stay informed x.’

Scans: The TV host, 53, took to Instagram on Tuesday to share a slideshow of videos of herself getting mammograms as she details her diagnosis issues

Diagnosis: She said she has dense breast tissue, which appears as white as a tumor on a mammogram, meaning her cancer was harder to diagnose

Long process: Julia, who recently had her 6cm tumor removed, how it took a year for her to be diagnosed with cancer as she spread awareness about the problem amid her own battle with cancer

It comes after Julia revealed she sleeps with her mouth taped shut every night to help herself breathe through her nose.

The presenter, 53, candidly described her nightly ritual that she practices religiously every night to improve her sleep habits amid her battle with breast cancer.

Julia told BBC Radio Wales: ‘We all breathe too fast and tend to breathe through our mouths, and that is not good for our health.

‘The best thing you can do for your health is learn how to breathe through your nose. Some people will say, ‘I can’t breathe through my nose, it’s clogged.’

‘There is a nose blocking exercise that will help you with this. The more you sleep, breathing through your nose, the better you will become at it.

‘I sleep with a tape, a small thin tape, over my mouth at night to encourage me to breathe through my nose at night.

‘It’s just a little piece of tape that goes from under my nose to under my bottom lip. And it just means it helps my nasal breathing during the night.”

Routine: It comes after Julia revealed she sleeps with her mouth taped shut every night to allow herself to breathe through her nose

Julia, who wrote a book called Walk Yourself Happy after overcoming her cancer diagnosis, added that you can exercise during the day if you get nervous.

She continued, “Put on some tape while you’re at your laptop and see how you feel.”

Health experts claim that exhaling through the nose filters dust particles, allergens and pollen and warms and humidifies the air, making it easier on your lungs and improving oxygen circulation throughout the body.

Mouth breathing is associated with allergic reactions, asthma, tooth decay, gingivitis, sleep apnea and tooth or jaw abnormalities.