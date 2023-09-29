Can YOU guess which global football star is hidden in this optical illusion?

<!–

Optical illusions are all the rage these days and this one will surprise many football fans – but can you discover whose face is hidden in the image?

The photo, which went viral on social media on Wednesday, shows a herd of goats in a field, but there’s more than meets the eye.

If you squint – or maybe squint – you might be able to spot a familiar face in the photo.

Take a look below and let us know which player you think it is!

Can you guess which global football superstar is hiding in this optical illusion?

That’s right, it’s Lionel Messi!

The Inter Miami star is often referred to as the GOAT (greatest of all time) and now he looks like one (well, a herd of them).

Messi has not played since being substituted in the 37th minute of Miami’s match against Toronto FC due to “muscle fatigue.”

However, Houston Dynamo manager Ben Olsen told reporters that he expects Messi to be on Inter Miami’s pitch in the upcoming US Open Cup final.

“We’re pretty sure he’ll play,” Olsen said. “We will prepare them this way. They have a few options if not. But we’ll prepare for their best programming unless we hear something more concrete.

That’s right! This is Inter Miami and Argentina striker Lionel Messi (photo)